Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Release Date and Surprise Character Revealed
Dragon Ball has been a staple for die-hard anime fans, and it has also made waves in the FGC for decades. Now, Bandai Namco is venturing into the MOBA world with Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, a 4v4 team-based title featuring many familiar faces from the series. Let's explore everything to know about Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's final trailer, its official release date, what platforms it will arrive on and more.
Dragon Ball MOBA: Gekishin Squadra's Final Trailer is Here
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, Bandai Namco's new MOBA, has been floating around the internet for several months. Based on the hit Dragon Ball anime franchise, the game has gathered hype from its large fanbase as it progresses towards completion.
On Friday, August 29 2025, Bandai Namco unveiled Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's final trailer and revealed its release date and time. The video featured familiar faces such as Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza, and included animated scenes showcasing their unique abilities. The game's style retains its anime inspirations with flashy combat and colorful character designs.
In addition, a new roster addition arrived today. Fans got their first look at Perfect Form Cell, another playable character coming soon.
When is Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's Release Date?
According to the game's development team, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's official release date is on Tuesday, September 9 2025. It will launch at 12:00 AM PST. Since this time will vary based on the player's region and server location, here's a quick conversion for all other time zones:
- West Coast US (PST): 12 AM
- East Coast US (EST): 3 AM
- Brazil: 4 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 8 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 4 PM
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra also has an open pre-registration campaign for users who sign up before its official launch. The game is offering free rewards for every pre-registration milestone it hits, including in-game currency and a Mini Son Goku skin. It's important to note that pre-registration eligibility will end once Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra goes live.
What Platforms is Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra On?
Players can access Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra on PC, Mobile and Console platforms. Cross-play is supported, allowing users to team up and go Super Saiyan with friends on other devices. Up to 8 players can play together at once.
At launch, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will support:
- PC via Steam
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Mobile via App Store
- Mobile via Google Play
How Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Work?
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is a classic Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, with typical features like different lanes, separate hero classes and map-control-based gameplay. It is a team-based title, so users enter each matchup in groups of 4. They can pick between support, damage and tank Heroes, fight for objectives and battle to secure the powerful Dragon Ball.
Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is not Bandai Namco's first video game based on the series. The studio previously found success with fighting games like the nostalgic Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkai series and the more recent Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. However, this marks a different strategy: by venturing into the MOBA scene, Bandai Namco may unlock fresh esports potential beyond the FGC. If Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra gains enough popularity, it would be easy for the studio to host tournaments and create a competition circuit. The game will also likely include ranked modes and leaderboards, lending itself well to the format.
Fellow free-to-play MOBAs DOTA 2 and League of Legends are among the most successful esports of all time. However, they are also large and long-standing, with decades of history. It could be difficult for new releases to find their niche in this established environment.
That being said, both titles leave distinct mobile and console markets open, and Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is ready to cater to them. Similar mobile MOBA titles, including Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, have already thrived in this space, even earning Esports World Cup contracts. Plus, it's certainly in character for Goku to ready up and fight the strongest competitors around.