Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: Season 1 Release Date, Info
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has officially launched, but it still hasn't reached its final form. Bandai Namco has just revealed the title's first competitive phase, Season 1, will begin in a few days. Players can also expect several new heroes and cosmetic drops: here's everything to know about the update's release date, contents and more.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Season 1
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra launched on September 10 2025, exciting the franchise's fans. Now, on September 20, Bandai Namco has officially announced that Gekishin Squadra's first competitive season will begin soon.
Season 1 will introduce 3 new heroes, several emotes, skins and cosmetics and kick off a brand-new competitive season. The Gekishin Squadra team previously indicated the game includes cross-play potential and aims to support a Ranked mode, so esports hopefuls should keep a close watch.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: Season 1 Release Date and Time
According to Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Gekishin Sqadra's Season 1 will release on Tuesday, September 23 2025. The update's launch time will go live at 11:00 PM PT. Here's a quick conversion for players in other regions:
- West Coast US (PT): 11:00 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 2:00 AM (All dates below are next day)
- Brazil: 3:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7:00 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8:00 AM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 3:00 PM
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: All New Season 1 Heroes
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra plans to release new Heroes throughout its upcoming Seasons. In Season 1, 3 new characters will join the game's roster. These include:
- God of Destruction Toppo
- Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku
- Super Saiyan Gotenks
Toppo is a 'God of Destruction' with appearances in several Dragon Ball movies, manga and anime episodes. He can utilize Godly Ki abilities to face off against other superhumans. Despite his fearsome name, Toppo is an honorable and just guardian when he isn't in his Destruction form.
Son Goku is a familiar name to most Dragon Ball fans. His Super Saiyan 3 form takes him to a new level of power; Goku is notably the very first Dragon Ball character to reach this height.
Gotenks is joining the game with a similar (though less powerful) Super Saiyan form. This feisty warrior carries traits from both Goten and Trunks (Trunks also features as a Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra character.)
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra: New Season 1 Skins and Emotes
Alongside the incoming roster additions, several familiar in-game Heroes will receive new skins with this update. These include:
- Super Saiyan 3 Goku
- Gohan
- Android 17
- Android 18
- Cell
- Hit
Fresh emotes are also dropping for Majin Buu, Gamma 1 and 2, Hit and Goku.
What Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Season 1 Mean for Esports?
Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is still a new release in the highly saturated MOBA industry (DOTA 2 and League of Legends are the main free-to-play competitors), but its Season 1 launch opens doors to competitive potential. If the game succeeds, it could certainly venture into esports next. Marvel Rivals, for example, has already successfully made the jump from an existing media franchise to a large-scale tournament circuit.