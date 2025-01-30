Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test - All Times and Dates
Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the most anticipated gaming surprises of 2025, and players will soon get a chance to try out the game for the first time—with one major catch.
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are preparing to launch the first Soulslike title to have a dedicated multiplayer focus. The first round of network tests for Elden Ring Nightreign are coming soon, with a select number of players gaining early access to the game before it officially releases.
What is the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test?
The Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test is a limited run of FromSoft’s new standalone adventure in the Elden Ring universe that will focus on co-op gameplay between teams of three players, though it can also be enjoyed as a standalone experience.
Like other network tests, Bandai Namco is calling this a “preliminary verification test” that will give players access to a portion of the full Elden Ring Nightreign experience with a focus on testing the game’s online systems and features. It will be used to help the developers take early player feedback and address issues with the game before more public information is shared.
Even though the test will warn players that anything shown in this early build of Elden Ring Nightreign will not be a final representative of the final product, a good chunk of the content included is likely close to feature complete since the team is confident enough to let players in. We will have to wait for more information about Elden Ring Nightreign and what content will be included at launch.
Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test Dates and Times
Emails for the first Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test have been sent out, with a notice that selected players will get “unique code” to download the test client for the game on their platform of choice.
Bandai Namco has also provided a full list of dates and times for when each session for the Elden Ring Nightreign test will be live across its scheduled runtime.
- Session 1 - Feb 14th from 3am to 6 am PT
- Session 2 - Feb 14th from 7pm to 10 pm PT
- Session 3 - Feb 15th from 11am to 2pm PT
- Session 4 - Feb 16th from 3am to 6 am PT
- Session 5 - Feb 16th from 7pm to 10 pm PT
How to Sign Up For the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test
Unfortunately, if you have not already received confirmation that you have been invited to the first Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test, you are no longer able to sign up for access.
The initial wave of registrations for the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test closed on Jan. 20, with invites being sent out on Jan. 30. If you haven’t received an email noting that “you’ve been chosen” yet, it is unlikely that you will get a code to access the early build of the game.
Knowing Bandai Namco, this will not be the only iteration of an Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test that goes live before the game launches later this year. These early runs allow the developers to address issues with the base game and incorporate player feedback, which is best done across multiple tests.
