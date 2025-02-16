All 2025 Evo Awards Winners and Game Announcements
On Feb. 15, the fighting game community gathered in Los Angeles to honor the best players and biggest moments from 2024 at the inaugural Evo Awards. And, not only were there dozens of awards handed out to deserving parties but several publishers wanted to share some important news as well.
This is the first time Evo and its partners are putting on an award show to celebrate the best and brightest of the FGC. From best dressed to top performer, here are all of the winners for the 2025 Evo Awards, along with every big announcement that dropped during the show.
Evo Awards 2025 - All Winners
Marvel vs Capcom 2 “Tournament of Champions” Results
While it wasn't part of the main award show lineup, Evo did host a special Marvel vs Capcom 2 “Tournament of Champions” featuring the four greatest MvC2 players in Evo history. IFCYipeS ended up taking home the title over Sanford Kelly.
Best Pop Off
- Hayao
- NoahtheProdigy
- Nitro
- AK
- Punk
FGC Content of the Year
- Tekken 8 Tutorials
- Marvel vs Capcom 2 streams
- Sajam Tekken Slam
- Will It Kill?
- Trash Talk Podcast
FGC Meme of the Year
- The Wazzler
- Hand Heart & Thumbs Up
- Hayao Does the Splits
- Let’s Go Gambling
- Attacks IRL
Comeback of the Year
- Hayao
- Arslan Ash
- G_Conceptz
- SonicFox
- Yagami
Match of the Year Award
- Punk vs Big Bird
- Hayao vs FrankieBFG
- Xiao Hai vs Kusanagi
- Nitro vs Tatuma
- Arslan Ash vs ATIF
Best On-Air Duo
- IFCYipeS + Sajam
- RIP + Tasty Steve
- Sajam + Tasty Steve
- Justin Wong + IFCYipeS
- Vicious + Justin Wong
Best Commentary
- That is a Worthless Button!
- This Could Be Game…And It Is
- Arslan’s Gonna Do It! He’s So Close! He’s So Close, Steve!
- That Could Be an Evo-Losing Anti Air
- Break His Guard!
Best Custom Hardware
- C.O.M.B.O. Extension Buttons
- Snack Box Micro
- MPress Nano
- Custom Claiomh Solais Arcade Stick
- Haute Pad T-Series
Best FGC Cosplay
- Chonibu
- MSValentine
- Chiba Josui
- Onesaya
- Kryrayne
Best Dressed
- Tasty Steve
- Logan Sama
- Vicious
- Hollywood RobTV
- IFCYipeS
Best Button of the Year
- Dragunov Ignition Switch (QCF+4)
- Luke Crouching Medium Punch
- Dash Light Attack
- Johnny Cage Forward 3
- Ken Crouching Medium Kick
Tech of the Year
- Pro KO Leverless
- SWORL Arcade Controller
- Hit Box Ultra
- Sapphire Leverless Controller
- LVL Controller
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Evo + SFG + Tekken 8 (Chipotle)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves X Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2XKO
- Street Fighter 6 Season 2
- ECT Commercial
Fighting Game Release of the Year
- Tekken 8
- Street Fighter 6 Season 2 DLC
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Series
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- Rivals of Aether II
They’ve Got Next
- EnzoTheHokage
- Booce
- NoahtheProdigy
- KingReyJr
- Blaz
Best FGC Local
- Tatakai Tuesday
- NLBC
- Abou Dojo
- FGC Meetups
- Ozimeme
Best Online Series
- CasaBunch
- TNS Online
- Saltmine League
- The Kolosseum
- Can Opener
Invitational of the Year
- Red Bull Kumite
- Sajam Tekken Slam
- Crazy Raccoon Cup
- Red Bull Golden Letters
- Topanga Championship 5
Evo Hall of Fame Induction
- Tokido
- John Choi
- Alex Valle
Content Creator of the Year
- Sajam
- Justin Wong
- Brian_F
- Broski
- Diaphone
Sajam also won the award for best fighting game streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
Commentator of the Year
- IFCYipeS
- Tasty Steve
- Sajam
- Rynge
- Vicious
Player of the Year
- Punk
- Arslan Ash
- MenaRD
- Xiao Hai
- Nitro
Moment of the Year
- Punk Wins Street Fighter 6 at Evo
- Hayao “Moment 38”
- Xiao Hai Wins Esports World Cup
- Lilypichu vs Harada at Evo Showcase
- MenaRD Wins His First Evo
Evo Awards 2025 - Every Announcement and Reveal
Evo Tickets and Extended Lineup
Evo officially opened ticket sales and event registration for Evo 2025, along with revealing more titles dropping for the tournament’s new extended lineup.
That extended lineup now includes the following titles from Aug. 1 to 3 at the main event in Las Vegas:
- Rivals of Aether 2
- Virtua Fighter 5
- KoF 15
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Killer Instinct (2013)
- Samurai Shodown
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes Adds Ogre
Arc System Works and French-Bread showed off "King of Devils" Sovereign of Demons, Ogre as the next DLC fighter for UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes. He releases on Feb. 19 for players PlayStation 5 and Steam, and Feb. 26 on Nintendo Switch.
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Season 2 DLC Lineup
Cygames officially dropped the full lineup for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising second season of DLC, with a full list of the characters and timeframes. We also got the date for Sandalphon, who will start the season off.
- Sandalphon - Feb. 26
- Galleon - Spring 2025
- Wilnas - Summer 2025
- Meg - Fall 2025
- Ilsa - Early 2026
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT Reveals Release Data and DLC Plans
HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT is officially dropping on July 17 and will include a tag-team battle mode and single player content.
On top of the game’s release date, DLC has been confirmed, with four characters coming in Season Pass 1, which runs through Summer 2026. Nephelpito is the first fighter joining the roster in Fall 2025.
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Season 1 DLC, Open Beta Roster, and More!
SNK released a ton of new information for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during the Evo Awards, including Kain R. Heinlein joining the game’s roster and a full lineup for the Season 1 DLC, which includes Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will host an open beta from Feb. 20 to 24 with eight playable fighters, four stages, and more. Here are all of the fighters you will be able to use during that beta:
- Kain R. Heinlein
- Rock Howard
- Terry Bogard
- Hotaru Futaba
- B. Jenet
- Mai Shiranui
- Preecha
- Vox Reaper