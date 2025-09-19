FaZe Banks Talks Ownership, Future Plans on Surprise Podcast Interview with Ludwig
FaZe Clan has an established place in the esports industry. With 15 years of history, the organization combines a competitive presence in titles like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty with content creation ventures. FaZe's Twitch personalities have become extremely successful, skyrocketing to the top of the charts with millions of subscribers and drawing high engagement. However, the organization is once again in the public eye after controversy surrounding its former members and curiousity from the public about its ownership. FaZe Banks, one of the team's founders, just appeared on Ludwig Ahgren's podcast with some insights. Here's a recap.
FaZe Banks on Ludwig's Podcast 'The Yard'
Content creator, entrepreneur and FGC commentator Ludwig Ahgren is a key personality in the streaming and gaming world. On Friday, September 19 2025, Ludwig's Podcast The Yard featured an unexpected esports guest: the crew interviewed Ricky "FaZe Banks" Bengston, one of FaZe Clan's founders and former CEOs. Bengston discussed his place within the organization, his decision to step down from leadership, and more.
Who Owns FaZe Clan?
As FaZe has re-entered the spotlight recently, one question is on the internet's mind: who exactly owns FaZe Clan?
Ludwig broached this topic on his call with Banks, who elaborated on the organization's history. He reminded Ludwig that GameSquare completely bought FaZe in 2024, but clarified that he and the rest of FaZe had bought the company back: "everyone at the company right now, I believe, owns shares. All the members own shares."
What Role Does Banks Play in FaZe?
Banks has been closely involved with FaZe since its founding, and has been pivotal in the organization's growth. However, he told Ludwig that "I stepped away from FaZe recently and I'm kind of on my own sh-- right now."
"You gave up your ownership too?" Ludwig and crew asked.
"Well, no, not necessarily," Banks clarified, "It's a little more complicated than that. It's not a one-day process, you know? I'm kind of figuring out what the next steps for my own personal life right now."
Is Banks Leaving FaZe?
On September 17 2025, Banks officially announced he would be phasing out his involvement with FaZe Clan on X.com. Banks revealed he "left a month ago" and claimed "I have no business being front facing anything related to FaZe in 2025."
"My goal was to breathe new life into FaZe and pass the baton on to a new group of friends who could do content together. FaZe was dead and I simply couldn't live with that. Mission accomplished, these new guys got it [...] I'll always be here to help and will always be FaZe's biggest fan."
In another post, Banks wrote: "This just isn't my FaZe anymore, and that's ok. That was always the goal, this was always the plan."
On The Yard, Banks noted that he felt overwhelmed with his FaZe ventures: "I feel like I'm getting every possible sign a human being could get from the universe to go a different way with my life." Banks said he had a "toxic relationship" with the workload, and is currently questioning if it's really "for life": "I put this before my sanity, before my health [...] and I'll always wind up feeling unfulfilled."
"I don't have a professional relationship with FaZe," Banks said. "It's a very personal, emotional relationship. It's like a family type of thing, and it's just toxic."
"It doesn't need to be this super sad [...] grim thing," since Banks has accomplished his main goal "to bring the brand back" after a period of slump. "I've properly passed the baton off to the new guys, and it's cool again and it belongs to them [...] I feel like in a lot of ways my job is done [...] I'm really, really proud of the spot it's in. I love what FaZe is right now, but I'm just not sure that it's for me anymore."
FaZe Banks: "We Made a Bunch of Horrible People Rich"
One quote during the interview caught Ludwig's attention. While explaining how FaZe had declined previously, Banks said candidly:
"It felt like the brand was dead. The life got sucked out of it. You know, we got f---ed. We made a bunch of f---ing horrible people rich, and we got left holding a bag and all got f---ed over. It just felt really bad, and it would have continued to feel bad for the rest of my life if I didn't try to do something with it."
The Rain vs. Temperrr Situation and Banks
Recently, former FaZe members Nordan "Rain" Shat and Tommy "Temperrr" Oliviera sparked online discussion after Rain accused Temperrr of knowingly sleeping with two underage girls during his time on the organization. Temperrr soon responded, denying these claims.
Banks became involved in the issue after Rain claimed Banks may have been aware, and he later made an X.com post elaborating on the situation. Banks acknowledged that a phone call discussing the incident took place, but also said "To be clear, Tommy denied any wrong-doing and no conclusion was came to [sic] on that call.
" As things stand now, Rain initially retracted his statement but has since doubled down on his allegations and is seeking police intervention against Temperrr.
In his interview with Ludwig, Banks claimed "there's no bad blood or anything" and said "it's not Rain" who is making him reconsider his position at FaZe. Ultimately, Banks will "always want the organization to do well."