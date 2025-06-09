2025 Esports World Cup Tekken 8 Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
The Esports World Cup is courting fighting game enthusiasts with fresh titles and updated events. Alongside a Fatal Fury: City of Wolves partnership and one of the first major Street Fighter 6 tournaments, Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 will appear in the 2025 Esports World Cup's main lineup. Let's explore everything fans should know, including the schedule, format and prize pool for all 2025 Esports World Cup Tekken 8 events.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC), founded in 2025, is an international multi-title esports competition and convention in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition, it includes a Festival portion with fan interaction opportunities and smaller tournaments for rising esports. In 2025, the event will feature 25 tournaments in 24 games and include some of the strongest esports teams worldwide. Organizations partner with the EWC to become Club Teams, competing for individual titles while also accumulating points for each win. At the EWC's conclusion, the team with the highest point standing is crowned the convention's victor and named the strongest esports organization of the year.
The Esports World Cup is also notable for having the largest prize pool in esports history, surpassing 70 million USD total. It has held this record since its 2024 debut, when the event boasted a 60 million USD starting prize pool.
Related Article: The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
Tekken 8 at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Tekken 8 first appeared during the EWC's first year, culminating in a victory for the Korean org FREECS. Star player Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon crushed the competition, completing a major comeback storyline and avenging his eliminated teammate CBM. Soo-hoon swept his Grand Finals opponent 5-0, taking home the trophy at last.
This year, Tekken 8 will return as a confirmed EWC title until 2026. The EWC elaborates about Tekken's impact on esports and what fans can expect on its website:
"Nothing is more heart-pounding than two pro players with health bars one hit from death, fighting strategically and intensely on stage. The FGC is one of the most passionate groups there is, making TEKKEN 8 at EWC one of the most intense tournaments to witness. There will be long-time rivalries playing out on stage, tears, and an audience that is on the edge of their seats the whole time."
How Big is the Tekken 8 Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
According to Esports World Cup press releases, the 2025 Tekken 8 event's prize pool will amount to 1 million USD. The first-place participant will receive a 300,000 USD Grand Prize, and following placements will earn smaller portions.
Tekken 8 at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
Before throwing any punches, Tekken 8 players must enter the Esports World Cup through a qualification path. These include:
- EVO Japan 2025 (4 players)
- Combo Breaker 2025 (4 players)
- BAM Australia 2025 (4 players)
- CEO 2025 (4 players)
- The MIXUP 2025 (4 players)
- Evo USA 2025 (4 players)
- Heartstomper 2025 (1 player)
- Riyadh Clash 2 (1 player)
- Brussels Challenge 2025 (1 player)
In addition to these external tournaments, the Esports World Cup will host Last Chance Qualifiers to grant 4 more slots. The 2024 returning Champion, Ulsan, also automatically qualifies.
Phase 1
32 players will enter the EWC's first phase. They will split into 8 GSL groups with 4 each and compete in all best-of-3 matches. The top 2 players from each group progress, cutting the competition in half.
Phase 2
EWC Tekken 8 Phase 2 begins with just 16 competitors. They will once again split into 4 groups of 4, battling in best-of-3 matches. The top 2 players from each team progress.
Phase 3
Phase 3 will switch things up as all 8 remaining players join a single-elimination bracket. Seeding includes a 3rd-place match. Since Phase 3's matches are more intense, they are all best-of-9. In addition, this phase leads to the Grand Finals, which crowns the ultimate EWC Tekken 8 Champion.
Tekken 8 at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
The Esports World Cup in general will run from Tuesday, July 8 to Sunday, August 24 2025. Here's a full timeline of all upcoming EWC Tekken 8 qualifier events alongside its main schedule:
- June 12-June 14: CEO occurs.
- July 4-July 5: The MIXUP occurs.
- July 31-August 2: Evo USA occurs.
- August 6-August 8: EWC Last Chance Qualifier occurs.
- August 13-14: Phase 1 occurs.
- August 15-16: Phase 2 occurs.
- August 16: Phase 3 occurs. The Grand Finals Champion is crowned.
How to Watch Tekken 8 at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Tekken 8 esports enthusiasts can follow its EWC run through the convention's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. Here, they can engage in live chat conversations with fellow fans and watch event broadcasts. In addition, the Esports World Cup has a YouTube channel, @ewc, which releases post-match VODS and includes up-to-date announcements.