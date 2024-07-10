2XKO Braum Gameplay Reveals Crazy Defensive Strats and Freezing Abilities
2XKO developers just dropped some Braum gameplay after announcing the League of Legends champion was joining the 2v2 fighting roster yesterday.
Riot's highly anticipated fighting game has League of Legends champions duking it out in teams of two, having players focus on teamwork and strategy to defeat opposing duos. We had a chance to play the game at EVO 2023 and really enjoyed the game at that stage although the roster was lacking. Now, Braum has been announced as a tanky defense ahead of another 2XKO alpha test.
Now, developers have shared some gameplay to give us a closer look at his abilities and gameplay strategy.
2XKO Reveals Braum Abilities
Braum is the sixth playable champion in 2XKO focused on defensive tactics and powerful moves. His motivation is protecting his teammate while fighting off incoming pressure. His armor and assists are disruptive and his freezing abilities stop opponents in their tracks.
Your strategy revolves around getting Unbreakable. This will coat Braum's shield with ice, allowing you to make moves stronger and freeze opponents. You'll need to land specific attacks to build up and get Unbreakable status, then you can boost your specials and do more damage. You'll even get new moves like Winter's Bite, which shoots projectiles at enemies to freeze them.
A move that developers also pointed out is Stand Behind Me. This defensive move absorbs projectiles and defends against incoming damage. Your partner can attack behind your shield safely. If your duo is down, it's pointless to use Stand By Me and you are left vulnerable. That's why your goal is to protect your ally as much as possible.
With your teammate by your side, you can do a lot of awesome combos especially when you freeze opponents. This leaves them open to attacks from your teammate. You also have easy-to-learn heavy attacks that just take pressing the same button multiple times to perform. They have double hits and you can tag in your partner after.
While Braum hits hard and protects allies, his weakness is being a bit on the slower side. You don't have any mixups and your mobility is limited. You can throw a Poro at enemies far away or mid-air to disrupt them and force them to fight you on the ground.
If your playstyle is more supportive and you like tanking, Braum is definitely the champion for you. You can try him out at EVO Las Vegas or in the next alpha test in August.