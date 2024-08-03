Every 2XKO Fuse Explained
2XKO is shaping up to be a popular fighting game thanks to its unique focus on 2v2 synergy and teamwork as well as its fresh takes on fighting game mechanics. One of those new features is called Fuse. Here's everything you need to know about the Fuse system and how it works in 2XKO.
2XKO is Riot's answer to fighting games, providing the FGC with an interesting two-player competitive concept that has esports fans intrigued. The game is currently in Alpha, allowing some lucky gamers to test out the new teamwork-focused matches and its distinct features. Now, a player has shared information about the Fuse system, giving more insight into this interesting mechanic.
What is Fuse in 2XKO?
The game's Fuse system is what sets 2XKO apart from other fighting games. Fuses change the way teams play the game, granting different abilities that each have a focus on a different playstyle. There are a total of five Fuses, all of which can change the way your characters synergize completely for varied gameplay and intricate strategies.
How Does Fuse Work?
Before each match, you can choose the Fuse your team wants. The affects of the selected Fuse will automatically be implemented in your match. There is no bar or button to activate Fuse — they simply work througout. Instead, remember which Fuse you and your teammate picked so you can revolve your playstyle around the Fuse to further take advantage of its benefits.
The Fuse System in 2XKO
There are five different Fuse to choose from in 2XKO. These were shared during the game's development but have been confirmed during the Alpha. Here are the five Fuse:
- Freestyle - This allows your team to handshake tag twice in one sequence, creating "powerful mix-ups" and more pressure
- Double Down - This enables the second character to use their Super or Ultimate after the point character used their support
- Fury - If your character is at 40% health, you'll deal increased damage and a "single use dash cancel," creating a bit of a comeback mechanic
- Pulse - Autocombos are now available, allowing you to perform a combo by pressing a single button repeatedly
- 2X Assist - This enhances your assist mechanic, letting you perform two back-to-back assist actions
It will be interesting to see how these Fuse styles impact gameplay. Fury is great for teams that want to play aggressive, purposefully taking damage to deal even more damage back in the second half of the match. Double Down is already catching many gamers' eyes since it deals a ton of damage during thought-out scenarios.
Pulse, on the other hand, has the FGC concerned. Button mashing is already looked down upon in competitive play, so allowing gamers to access tough and damage-heavy combos without using any skill has players salty. Some have even said it seems like a joke. This Fuse may prove a bit too powerful for players that are a bit newer.