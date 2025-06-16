CEO 2025 Recap: All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More
In its celebrated return to Orlando, CEO hosted more than 19 different fighting games and saw a mix of new and returning winners lift championship belts in the ring.
Across official and community tournaments, more than 4,000 players battled it out from June 13 to 15 in Orlando. From an SNK character helping a Street Fighter 6 champion win another event to a King of Fighters god taking his throne once more in Fatal Fury, CEO 2025 had it all, and here is what you might have missed over the weekend.
CEO 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings
While there were 19 official events hosted at CEO 2025, there were a number of smaller community tournaments hosted for older titles that didn’t make the main lineup. This included multiple legacy games like Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and and Capcom vs. SNK 2.
Here is a full list of official tournament results from CEO 2025. Though if you want to check every single bracket’s final standings or see highlights from the event, like Justin Wong commentating his own games in CvS2 top eight, you can check out the official CEO website.
CEO 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results
Right off of his Combo Breaker win, Shin "Leshar" Moon-sup jumped right to winning CEO 2025 with a mix of Terry, Mai, and Ed being used to topple Sim "NL" Gu’s Akuma in grand finals.
The South Korea showdown went the distance, with NL forcing a bracket reset and a character crisis for Leshar. Swapping off of Mai, Leshar landed on Terry after a single poor game using Ed, closing out the tournament 3-2. And, since Leshar was already qualified for Capcom Cup, NL ended up getting the invite despite finishing second.
Place
Player
First
Leshar
Second
NL
Third
Punk
Fourth
Zhen
Fifth
Ryukichi
Seventh
NotPedro
CEO 2025 - Tekken 8 Results
Atif flipped his Combo Breaker script at CEO 2025, completing a full Anna run in a top eight dominated by Pakistani and South Korean Tekken powerhouses.
Just to reach grand finals, Atif had to beat JeonDDing and ULSAN, with ULSAN going on to defeat Arslan Ash to set up a rematch in the finals. That second series saw ULSAN forgo his Lars and focus on a mix of Reina and Dragunov, though both fell to Atif’s Anna as he won his first big event of the year and a second straight CEO title in Tekken 8.
Place
Player
First
ATIF
Second
ULSAN
Third
Arslan Ash
Fourth
JeonDDing
Fifth
Meo-IL
Seventh
EDGE
CEO 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results
In a Billy-forward top eight, Xiaohai once again showed why he is the biggest name in SNK esports, claiming his second title in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and his first featured as an official bracket at a major.
Related Article: SNK Goes Even Bigger with $2.5 Million Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Tournament
Xiaohai already showed how dominant he was in the newest Fatal Fury entry at Evo Japan, but his CEO run saw him drop just two games in bracket on his way to beating Nemo 3-1 in grand finals.
Place
Player
First
Xiaohai
Second
Nemo
Third
KojiKOG
Fourth
ET
Fifth
Laggia
Seventh
masao
CEO 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results
It looks like Kshuewhatdamoo is going to continue breaking out in Guilty Gear this year, following a third place finish at Frosty Faustings XVII and a fourth place finish at Combo Breaker with his first major win.
His run saw multiple characters in use, though he double 3-0’d Leffen in winner’s finals and grand finals to claim the CEO belt using Johnny.
Place
Player
First
Kshuewhatdamoo
Second
Leffen
Third
NitroNY
Fourth
Jack
Fifth
Kazam
Seventh
Classified
CEO 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Results
Place
Player
First
Zane
Second
BlueSkyGuyBSG
Third
BEPaw
Fourth
Real Ice
Fifth
Ryazo
Seventh
Paid Actor
CEO 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] Results
Place
Player
First
Defiant
Second
BigBlack
Third
(!ssi!)
Fourth
Argen
Fifth
Malarky
Seventh
The Texas Hammer
CEO 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results
Place
Player
First
Onlinecale213
Second
SnakeDoe
Third
Rewind
Fourth
Grr
Fifth
Dyloch
Seventh
KingGambler
CEO 2025 - Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Results
Place
Player
First
LiberalTerminator
Second
Escalante
Third
RayRay
Fourth
NYChrisG
Fifth
MOTHMAN
Seventh
Ronan Healy
CEO 2025 - Dragon Ball FighterZ Results
Place
Player
First
LegendaryyMuffin
Second
Lucar
Third
Garlic Bread
Fourth
Zane
Fifth
CientiKOF
Seventh
Kite
CEO 2025 - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Results
Place
Player
First
MOV
Second
FrankieBFG
Third
Arlieth
Fourth
JWong
Fifth
NYChrisG
Seventh
El Cubano Loco
CEO 2025 - BlazBlue Central Fiction Results
Place
Player
First
XCaluburBladez
Second
Don
Third
Fuzzama
Fourth
Killakob3s
Fifth
Quetzalgoatl
Seventh
DGF
CEO 2025 - Capcom vs SNK 2 Results
Place
Player
First
Bas
Second
JWong
Third
ericturbo
Fourth
Silentscope
Fifth
Jebailey
Seventh
2Old2Unserious
CEO 2025 - Super Street Fighter II Turbo Results
Place
Player
First
Zombie_Damage
Second
damdai
Third
Washed09er
Fourth
Silentscope
Fifth
Zoolander
Seventh
ericturbo
CEO 2025 - Gulty Gear Xrd REV 2 Results
Place
Player
First
KTP
Second
Mystic
Third
ElvenShadow
Fourth
Yousagi
Fifth
Foo
Seventh
SAVI0R
CEO 2025 - Gulty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R Results
Place
Player
First
Hotta
Second
ElvenShadow
Third
EX jejsbee
Fourth
dummy
Fifth
pandabetic
Seventh
Gir
CEO 2025 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Results
Place
Player
First
Hungrybox
Second
Wizzrobe
Third
MOF
Fourth
Wevans
Fifth
JChu
Seventh
Panda
CEO 2025 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Results
Place
Player
First
Onin
Second
ApolloKage
Third
Kola
Fourth
Ploopy
Fifth
Lima
Seventh
Karu!