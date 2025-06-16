Esports illustrated

CEO 2025 Recap: All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More

In its celebrated return to Orlando, CEO hosted more than 19 different fighting games and saw a mix of new and returning winners lift championship belts in the ring. 

Across official and community tournaments, more than 4,000 players battled it out from June 13 to 15 in Orlando. From an SNK character helping a Street Fighter 6 champion win another event to a King of Fighters god taking his throne once more in Fatal Fury, CEO 2025 had it all, and here is what you might have missed over the weekend.

  1. CEO 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings

While there were 19 official events hosted at CEO 2025, there were a number of smaller community tournaments hosted for older titles that didn’t make the main lineup. This included multiple legacy games like Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and and Capcom vs. SNK 2. 

Here is a full list of official tournament results from CEO 2025. Though if you want to check every single bracket’s final standings or see highlights from the event, like Justin Wong commentating his own games in CvS2 top eight, you can check out the official CEO website. 

CEO 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results

Right off of his Combo Breaker win, Shin "Leshar" Moon-sup jumped right to winning CEO 2025 with a mix of Terry, Mai, and Ed being used to topple Sim "NL" Gu’s Akuma in grand finals.

The South Korea showdown went the distance, with NL forcing a bracket reset and a character crisis for Leshar. Swapping off of Mai, Leshar landed on Terry after a single poor game using Ed, closing out the tournament 3-2. And, since Leshar was already qualified for Capcom Cup, NL ended up getting the invite despite finishing second. 

Place

Player

First

Leshar

Second

NL

Third

Punk

Fourth

Zhen

Fifth

Ryukichi
Craime

Seventh

NotPedro
Kilzyou

CEO 2025 - Tekken 8 Results

Atif flipped his Combo Breaker script at CEO 2025, completing a full Anna run in a top eight dominated by Pakistani and South Korean Tekken powerhouses.

Just to reach grand finals, Atif had to beat JeonDDing and ULSAN, with ULSAN going on to defeat Arslan Ash to set up a rematch in the finals. That second series saw ULSAN forgo his Lars and focus on a mix of Reina and Dragunov, though both fell to Atif’s Anna as he won his first big event of the year and a second straight CEO title in Tekken 8.

Place

Player

First

ATIF

Second

ULSAN

Third

Arslan Ash

Fourth

JeonDDing

Fifth

Meo-IL
Farzeen

Seventh

EDGE
Yagami

CEO 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results

In a Billy-forward top eight, Xiaohai once again showed why he is the biggest name in SNK esports, claiming his second title in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and his first featured as an official bracket at a major. 

Xiaohai already showed how dominant he was in the newest Fatal Fury entry at Evo Japan, but his CEO run saw him drop just two games in bracket on his way to beating Nemo 3-1 in grand finals. 

Place

Player

First

Xiaohai

Second

Nemo

Third

KojiKOG

Fourth

ET

Fifth

Laggia
Reynald

Seventh

masao
Qiuqiu

CEO 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results

It looks like Kshuewhatdamoo is going to continue breaking out in Guilty Gear this year, following a third place finish at Frosty Faustings XVII and a fourth place finish at Combo Breaker with his first major win. 

His run saw multiple characters in use, though he double 3-0’d Leffen in winner’s finals and grand finals to claim the CEO belt using Johnny.

Place

Player

First

Kshuewhatdamoo

Second

Leffen

Third

NitroNY

Fourth

Jack

Fifth

Kazam
MFCR

Seventh

Classified
Cheryo

CEO 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Results

Place

Player

First

Zane

Second

BlueSkyGuyBSG

Third

BEPaw

Fourth

Real Ice

Fifth

Ryazo
CharCharRealSmooth

Seventh

Paid Actor
Sharkz

CEO 2025 - Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] Results

Place

Player

First

Defiant

Second

BigBlack

Third

(!ssi!)

Fourth

Argen

Fifth

Malarky
twang

Seventh

The Texas Hammer
JustEvan

CEO 2025 - Mortal Kombat 1 Results

Place

Player

First

Onlinecale213

Second

SnakeDoe

Third

Rewind

Fourth

Grr

Fifth

Dyloch
ELCucuyFGC_

Seventh

KingGambler
beancel

CEO 2025 - Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Results

Place

Player

First

LiberalTerminator

Second

Escalante

Third

RayRay

Fourth

NYChrisG

Fifth

MOTHMAN
1NSiiDE

Seventh

Ronan Healy
Mundank

CEO 2025 - Dragon Ball FighterZ Results

Place

Player

First

LegendaryyMuffin

Second

Lucar

Third

Garlic Bread

Fourth

Zane

Fifth

CientiKOF
Dilly

Seventh

Kite
Easyman

CEO 2025 - Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Results

Place

Player

First

MOV

Second

FrankieBFG

Third

Arlieth

Fourth

JWong

Fifth

NYChrisG
everdred

Seventh

El Cubano Loco
seak

CEO 2025 - BlazBlue Central Fiction Results

Place

Player

First

XCaluburBladez

Second

Don

Third

Fuzzama

Fourth

Killakob3s

Fifth

Quetzalgoatl
Maigo

Seventh

DGF
Serpent

CEO 2025 - Capcom vs SNK 2 Results

Place

Player

First

Bas

Second

JWong

Third

ericturbo

Fourth

Silentscope

Fifth

Jebailey
Flocker

Seventh

2Old2Unserious
Concon

CEO 2025 - Super Street Fighter II Turbo Results

Place

Player

First

Zombie_Damage

Second

damdai

Third

Washed09er

Fourth

Silentscope

Fifth

Zoolander
Kilmax

Seventh

ericturbo
trueMav

CEO 2025 - Gulty Gear Xrd REV 2 Results

Place

Player

First

KTP

Second

Mystic

Third

ElvenShadow

Fourth

Yousagi

Fifth

Foo
Neil

Seventh

SAVI0R
Puddles

CEO 2025 - Gulty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R Results

Place

Player

First

Hotta

Second

ElvenShadow

Third

EX jejsbee

Fourth

dummy

Fifth

pandabetic
Foo

Seventh

Gir
Gdom

CEO 2025 - Super Smash Bros. Melee Results

Place

Player

First

Hungrybox

Second

Wizzrobe

Third

MOF

Fourth

Wevans

Fifth

JChu
lloD

Seventh

Panda
Akir

CEO 2025 -  Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Results

Place

Player

First

Onin

Second

ApolloKage

Third

Kola

Fourth

Ploopy

Fifth

Lima
HyperKirby

Seventh

Karu!
Toon

feed

