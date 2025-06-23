Dragon Ball Sparking Zero June 23 Patch Notes - Shallot Release and Big Ranked Changes
As more and more fighters enter Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's roster, the battles grow stronger. Though there are plenty of characters and forms available from Dragon Ball's main storyline, Bandai Namco is now adding Shallot, a fighter from a mobile game, as well.
Shallot is an ancient Saiyan who is ready to push his power level above all limits. Ranks will soon reset, plus Shallot is about to release, so get ready to jump into the Saiyan action on June 23rd!
When Does Early Access for Shallot Begin in Sparking Zero?
The update that adds Shallot to Sparking Zero will likely release around 6 PM Eastern Time on June 23, based on previous launch times for other major patches. Below, you'll find out everything else you need to know about the changes and additions coming to Sparking Zero in Season 1.
We've created a short list below to help you figure out when the Sparking Zero update might be available in your time zone.
• West Coast US (PDT): June 23rd at 3 PM
• East Coast (EDT): June 23rd at 6 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 23rd at 11 PM
• Central Europe (CET): June 24th at 12 AM
• Japan (JST): June 24th at 5 AM
After this early access period, Shallot will be available as individual DLC on June 26.
How is Competitive About to Change in Sparking Zero?
The biggest change that Bandai Namco is implementing into ranked mode with this update is a difference in how power scaling functions between DP values. In DP Battles, you'll now notice that the strength between each character has changed.
Many players have complained about some characters being weaker than their high-DP value would suggest, such as Dyspo the Pride Trooper, so the changes to DP Battles will hopefully help create balance throughout the roster by shifting those numbers around a bit.
Single Battles are about to change, too, as now DP damage compensation has been removed from characters in 1v1 battles, creating viability for dozens of rarely-used fighters. Overall, these changes will better balance ranked in general, so expect to see less Beast Gohan and more side characters that were less likely to see the spotlight.
Shallot Joins the Fight for Season Pass Holders
Easily the biggest addition in the June 23rd update for most players, Shallot from Dragon Ball Legends is entering the roster for those who have early access. You'll need to buy the Season Pass for $34.99 USD to play as Shallot early, which also grants access to the first three DLC packs that Bandai has been releasing for Sparking Zero.
For everybody else, Shallot will be sold beginning on June 26th, probably as an individual DLC priced for a few dollars. The pricing for small DLC packs in Sparking Zero varies dramatically, so the exact cost of Shallot is currently up in the air.
How Strong Will Shallot Be in Sparking Zero?
Shallot probably won't be as powerful as high-end fighters like Beerus or Beast Gohan, especially if only his base form makes it into Sparking Zero. However, Shallot's skill kit is the true key to his strength, as Wild Sense and teleport attacks can help elevate mid-tier characters to the top of the meta.
Does Shallot Have All of His Forms in Sparking Zero?
Shallot hasn't been released yet, but based on the trailer, only his base form is available for now. If Shallot receives a form like Super Saiyan Blue, then it's reasonable to assume he could compete with other high-DP characters.
It's also possible that Bandai Namco will slowly release all of Shallot's Saiyan transformations over time, as that's how certain characters like Daima Goku have been handled.
Ranks Will Reset in Sparking Zero Season 1
Ranks are resetting for the launch of the first-ever official season of Sparking Zero. Bandai Namco is finally adding a seasonal system that'll allow you to earn rewards for ranking up, though it's only titles for the time being.
Season 1 begins on July 1st, and every player will receive a title based on their final ranking in Season 0.
Season 1 Lasts for Three Months
The first official season of Sparking Zero lasts for three months; plenty of time to grind to the top of the leaderboard. It should end on November 1, with more details about rewards and other seasons likely to come in the future.
Though Season 0 only rewards players with titles, future seasons could offer cosmetic items instead, like costumes.
Ranking Up Will be Faster
For those who feel like they're ranking up at a snail's pace, this change is for you. A new multiplier based on your current win streak will offer up to twice the points for winning ranked matches.
A points multiplier is a major upgrade for players aiming to reach Z Rank, and since rewards are finally being implemented, this was a great addition for Sparking Zero's competitive fan base.