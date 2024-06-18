Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release Date, Game Modes, New Features
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the newest anime-inspired fighting game in the genre, featuring 164 characters and 3D battles. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's release.
When Is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Coming Out?
The Dragon Ball fighting game is coming out on October 10, 2024 in Japan and one day later on October 11, 2024 in North America. It will be avaliable for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC via Steam.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Gameplay
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a 3D fighting game where popular Dragon Ball characters will clash in an arena with beam clashes, rush attacks, and other movements familiar to fans of the anime. What helps this game stand out from other anime fighters is that the environment will change as you unleash powerful attacks, leaving destruction in your wake.
This Dragon Ball game features a lot of new content that wasn't found in previous entries. This includes:
- Skill Count - A number that rises as you execute moves during the battle and is then spent to trigger special abilities
- Short Dash - A technique that lets you move at lightning speed. This change opens up more possibilities such as dodging an opponent's attack with a short dash, unleashing a charged attack or even a Ki Blast while moving, or linking to a dragon dash to pull off a huge move in one go
- Revenge Counter - A technique that lets you strike back while absorbing an opponent's attack. It is an action that enables high-speed attack and defense as seen in the original story where characters can launch an attack even while being hit
- Super Perception - A counter command that lets you counterattack in anticipation of various attacks, even Ki Wave types of blast
- Vanishing Assaults - A technique that lets you approach an opponent instantly and pounce
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Modes
Dragon Ball has an abundance of game modes. The first is an Episode Battle, a single-player mode where you control eight different characters and fight through stages by winning battles. Multiplayer mode lets you challenge players online, with different tournament modes to choose from. There will also be local split screen so you can play with friends at home. Custom Battle and Edit mode have also been announced.