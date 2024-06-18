Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Roster — All Confirmed Characters
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the next Dragon Ball fighting game that hopes to appeal to esports pros and casual shit talkers alike. With 3D fights featuring fast-paced anime action that is so powerful it takes down the environment around you, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a highly anticipated game for the FGC. Here are all of the characters confirmed for the ever-growing roster so far.
Like most anime fighting games, you can expect a massive roster. We're talking over 100 characters. So far, it's been confirmed that there will be over 164 characters, breaking a lot of previous anime fighter records. So who can we expect to see when the game releases?
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Confirmed Roster
Here are all of the characters that have been confirmed in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero so far:
- Base Goku (Super and Z – Early, Mid, End)
- Super Saiyan 1-3 Goku (Z – Mid and End)
- Super Saiyan God Goku (Super)
- Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (Super)
- Base Vegeta (Super and Z – Scouter, Mid, End)
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Super Vegeta (Z – Mid)
- Super Saiyan 1-2 Vegeta (Super and Z Early and End)
- Majin Vegeta
- Super Saiyan God Vegeta (Super)
- Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta (Super)
- Broly (Super)
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly (Super)
- Super Saiyan Broly Full Power (Super)
- Super Saiyan Trunks
- Super Saiyan Future Trunks (Super)
- Cell (Perfect)
- Majin Buu
- Frieza
- Jiren
- DBS Android 17
- Android 18
- Piccolo
- Krillin
- Yamcha
- Tien
- Hercule
- Bergamo
- Master Roshi Max Power
- Nappa
- Burter
- Jeice
- Hit
- Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)
- Toppo
- Dyspo
- Kakunsa
- Kid Trunks
- Super Saiyan Kid Trunks
- Caulifa
- Super Saiyan Caulifa
- Goten
- Fused Zamasu
- Super Saiyan Goten
- Kale
- Super Saiyan Kale
- Gotenks
- Super Saiyan 1-3 Gotenks
- Kefla
- Super Saiyan Kefla
- Vegito
- Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito
- Gogeta
- Super Saiyan Gogeta
- Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release Date
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be coming out on October 11, 2024. It will be on all consoles (except Nintendo Switch). It's unclear if more characters will be added after the game's release as DLC and more.