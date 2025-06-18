Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Surprise DLC Reveals Original Legends Character
The world of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is getting a little bigger soon, as the Legends-exclusive Shallot joins the enormous roster. Fans are eagerly awaiting the third DLC pack, so a fresh face is being implemented to help hold players over.
We're going to walk you through everything we know about Shallot, along with when he will be released. The introduction of a Dragon Ball Legends character could be huge for Sparking Zero, so here's everything you should know.
When Does Shallot Release?
The Shallot DLC is set to release on June 26th for all players, while Season Pass holders gain access a few days early on June 23rd. The individual price of Shallot hasn't yet been confirmed by Bandai Namco, but we expect him to be purchasable for only a few dollars since it's a single character.
If Shallot receives multiple forms at release, then the DLC could cost extra. A price point between $0.99 and $4.99 USD is a logical prediction based on the cost of other downloadable content in Sparking Zero.
Who is Shallot?
Shallot is a Saiyan character exclusive to the mobile title Dragon Ball Legends, so his announcement trailer shocked the player base. As an ancient Saiyan, Shallot possesses a powerful ki, and he can even transform into forms like SSJ3 and SSJ Blue. It's unclear how many Super Saiyan forms Shallot might possess at launch, but he has a ton of potential for future updates.
Based on Shallot's new trailer, it appears that he'll have access to power-packed abilities that focus on both physical and ki-based attacks. If you're looking for a new fighter to try, or you simply want more Saiyans in Sparking Zero, then Shallot is the perfect addition this June.
How Will Shallot Affect the Meta in Sparking Zero?
Shallot is a very strong Saiyan warrior, but he likely won't be able to compete among godly characters like Beerus. Regardless, Shallot has plenty of potential for DP Battles, especially if he has a low DP value.
The biggest way that Shallot affects Sparking Zero is due to his status as a mobile game character. The Saiyan's introduction opens the door for future DLC based around Dragon Ball video games. Bandai could implement Android 21 from FighterZ, while the Xenoverse series has a variety of characters that could be added to Sparking Zero's massive roster.
Shallot might be a one-and-done situation for expansions that include characters who aren't part of the main timeline set by the Dragon Ball manga, TV shows, and movies. The popularity of the latest DLC may even affect whether Bandai introduces another game-exclusive character to Sparking Zero in the future, but fans will have to wait and see.