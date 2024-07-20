How to Get the Dynasty Ahri Skin in 2XKO
As expected, EVO 2024 had plenty of information about Riot's upcoming fighting game. In fact, there was an entire 2XKO panel, which revealed that you can get a free skin for Ahri that already has fans excited.
During the 2XKO panel at EVO 2024, we got a glimpse at the first available skin for the 2v2 fighter. The skin is called Dynasty Ahri. While what we saw was a work in progress, it appears to be based on the Dynasty Ahri skin in League of Legends but with a few changes. It's inspired by a traditional Korean Hanbok, featuring a butterfly brooch, a large pink bow, and knee-high white socks.
This was one of Ahri's most popular skins in League of Legends, so it's no surprise that fans went wild when the skin was revealed for 2XKO as well. Fans at the panel and online responded with excitement over the visuals but some concern over in-game monetization.
How to Get the Dynasty Ahri Skin in 2XKO
During the panel, the 2XKO team announced that the Dynasty Ahri skin will be avaliable in the alpha lab. If you're one of the lucky players to be selected to participate, you'll get the skin through the battle pass.
It's currently unclear if it will be free or not. Some fans are worried that it will be in a premium version of the battle pass.
Others started worrying about the implications of the skin for future cosmetics. A lot of players feared that 2XKO will be similar to League of Legends (and frankly every live service game) in that all of the skin would have to be unlocked through grinding the game or spending real life cash.
For now, we don't know for sure how cosmetics will work in 2XKO. We do know, however, that all of the champions are free to unlock.