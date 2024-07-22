Evo 2025 Schedule Revealed, Including New Events and Locations
Evo is growing in 2025 with some exciting new events and returning favorites.
As Evo 2024 came to a close, tournament organizers announced a packed schedule for 2025. This includes Evo tournaments in Japan and Las Vegas as well as a new event coming to Los Angeles and tournament arriving in France.
Inaugural Evo Awards Coming to Los Angeles
Evo has announced an awards show coming to Los Angeles in February 2025. There's no specific date just yet.
This award show will celebrate the "legends of the FGC" and will be streamed live. Not much else is known about this event just yet but we will probably learn more this year.
When Is Evo 2025?
Evo will return to Japan and Las Vegas in 2025.
Evo Japan will be May 9-11 in the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. Evo will then arrive in Las Vegas from August 1-3.
A little while later, Evo announced that there will also be a third tournament in France. It will be in the city of Nice from Oct 10-12, 2025. This is the first time Evo has been held in Europe.
Evo 2026 New Location Revealed
Another new location was announced soon after. Evo is looking at a city in Singapore for 2026. We don't know any further details just yet.
This year, Evo broke all kinds of FGC records with its attendance. There were over 16,000 entries for the top eight games alone, with Street Fighter 6 boasting over 5,000. It will be interesting to see if next year's three events gets the FGC that hype — or even hyper.