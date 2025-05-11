Evo Japan 2025 - Full Results Recap, Tekken 8 and Guilty Gear Reveals
Evo Japan 2025 is in the books, with new and returning champions being named in a weekend of intense fighting game action across the biggest games in the world. And beyond the battles, there were also a handful of major announcements for those games, including new characters, big updates, and more.
Evo Japan kicks off a massive swing of summer events, essentially marking the start of the fighting game community’s circuit of major events that rolls through Evo 2025 in August. So with dozens of games running brackets for official and community tournaments and announcements coming for some of those games, here is a full recap of the biggest news coming out of Tokyo’s Big Sight East Exhibition Halls this year.
Evo Japan 2025 - All Game Results and Final Standings
Evo Japan 2025 - Street Fighter 6 Results
With Street Fighter 6 still headlining most major fighting game events, more than 7,000 players stepped into the Battle Hub to fight for their share of $24,000 and an invite to Capcom Cup 12. But one name came into the event looking to defend his title, which MenaRD managed to do with gusto.
As one of only three non-Japanese players to make it into top eight, MenaRD didn’t make it out of his bracket unscathed. His biggest games came in back-to-back matches against last year’s fourth-place finisher Ryukichi, who he took down in a close 3-2 series in the upper bracket finals before cleaning house 3-1 to take home his second straight Evo Japan title.
Mena used part of his victory speech to once again set the stage for a match against Daigo: "Umehara-san, I'm waiting for you."
Place
Player
First
MenaRD
Second
Ryukichi
Third
Kobayan
Fourth
Momochi
Fifth
Akira
Seventh
Higuchi
Evo Japan 2025 - Tekken 8 Results
To match the excitement of a back-to-back winner in Street Fighter, Tekken 8 legend Knee brought home his fourth overall Evo title with a dominant showing on Bryan, defeating Mulgold 3-2 in the finals after the Claudio player clawed his way back for a rematch through losers’.
Place
Player
First
Knee
Second
Mulgold
Third
Mangja
Fourth
PINYA
Fifth
ULSAN
Seventh
Rangchu
Evo Japan 2025 - Guilty Gear Strive Results
After three straight 3-0 series in top eight, Daru_I-No took home his first Evo title all while playing his namesake.
Place
Player
First
Daru_I-No
Second
RedDitto
Third
Summit
Fourth
Tiger_Pop
Fifth
Tyurara
Seventh
Leffen
Evo Japan 2025 - Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Results
Place
Player
First
Kasausagi
Second
Zangief_Dream
Third
Shio
Fourth
Hinoki no Bou
Fifth
a1r0ke
Seventh
Tororo
Evo Japan 2025 - The King of Fighters XV Results
While SNK did run a separate bracket for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, KoFXV did make the official lineup and saw ET defend his 2024 title and earn his third overall Evo championship with a 3-1 win over his Falcons teammate mok.
Place
Player
First
ET
Second
mok
Third
Lacid
Fourth
M'
Fifth
Syounen
Seventh
SCORE
Evo Japan 2025 - Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Results
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was not a main game at Evo Japan this year, but SNK ran a full bracket with 256 players that included an invite to the $2.5 million 2025 SNK World Championships later this year.
Many of the biggest names from Fatal Fury and King of Fighters history showed up, with Xiaohai eventually taking a 3-1 win over Fenritti in the finals. If this were a main title, it would have been his fifth Evo title, with his most recent win being in KoFXV at Evo 2024.
Place
Player
First
Xiaohai
Second
Fenritti
Third
Nemo
Fourth
SCORE
Fifth
kubo
Seventh
Xian
Evo Japan 2025 - Street Fighter III 3rd Strike Results
As part of a special set of brackets, the Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike showing at Evo Japan 2025 was part of the 19th Cooperation Cup, a five-on-five team tournament that has been going on since 2002. This was the series' first appearance at Evo Japan. The winner, 3rd Monster, featured SHO, BOSS, Mimora, Michael-tan, and Yomoda.
Place
Player
First
3rd Monster
Second
Nuki Children
Third
Hakaishin
Fourth
Overdrive Family
Fifth
Gameland Green
Evo Japan 2025 - Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Results
Just like the Cooperation Cup, the Virtua Fighter 5 REVO bracket at Evo is the 19th run for the five-on-five team Beat-Tribe Cup. The winning team, US Hospital, was made up of Reorao, Entan, MarukomeX, Osage, and Tonchan.
Place
Player
First
US Hospital
Second
Abareuma Farm
Third
Marimoseishinkoukeisha
Fourth
Villain Union
Fifth
sanrio
Fahkumram, Major Tekken 8 Updates With New Content Confirmed at Evo Japan
While the initial Tekken 8 leaks may not have held up, Fahkumram is returning to Tekken in Tekken 8 as part of Season 2’s Character Pass. He will release this summer, though he isn’t the only new piece of content coming to the game.
A new update for Tekken 8 will drop on May 13, featuring new balance adjustments, the Tekken Ghost Showdown, and new cosmetic packs for players to enjoy. That will be followed by a June 3 update with another balance patch and a crossover with the Karate Kid: Legends movie that involves new visuals and cosmetics.
This summer, Fahkumram will be released, and another update will add the Pac-Pixels Pac-Man stage to the game with other Pac-Man themed goodies like cosmetics.
Unika Release Date for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo Japan
We already knew Unika was going to be joining Guilty Gear Strive’s roster this summer following the release of the game’s tie-in anime, Dual Rulers in April. She will release along with a larger update on May 27.
Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Galleon Gameplay and Release Date Revealed at Evo Japan
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising showed off its newest character, Galleon, with a full gameplay trailer at Evo Japan. The earthen grappler will bring her flashy moves to the game on May 27.
Street Fighter and Overwatch Collab Revealed at Evo Japan
One of the earlier announcements from Evo Japan this year is a new collab between Overwatch and Street Fighter that will see eight classic Capcom fighters joining Blizzard’s hero shooter as skins for existing characters.
The collab will launch on May 20, with various bundles and other items set to be available in the in-game shop for a limited time.
At the same time, Overwatch 2 associate game director Alec Dawson also competed at Evo Japan in Street Fighter 6.