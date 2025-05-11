Evo Japan 2025 - Full Results Recap, Tekken 8 and Guilty Gear Reveals

#GGST 新キャラクター「ユニカ」をアニメの映像と共にチラ見せ！

アニメ #GGSTDR も引き続きお楽しみ下さい！

New character "Unika" have some sneek peek with animes!

Please enjoy rest of our anime #GGSTDR too!#ギルティギア pic.twitter.com/mXIBHQICXR