10 Announcements We Want To See At Evo 2024
With the first day of Evo 2024 already underway, we are eager to see what gets announced by the various publishers at the tournament. Knowing that Evo is sure to be rife with reveals, updates and trailers. Here are the things we're most hoping for at Evo.
1. Marvel vs. Capcom 4
In the most longshot announcement of the year, Marvel vs. Capcom 4 is on everyone's minds. Last month, Capcom revealed it's Marvel vs. Capcom collection and which gave everyone the impression that further collaboration could be on the horizon. While it would be an earth-shattering reveal, it's still a pipe dream of the FGC currently.
2. Capcom vs. SNK 3
A game that has even less of a chance of announcement is Capcom vs. SNK 3. While there's not much evidence of this being possible, the general health of the relationship between Capcom and SNK is giving hope to fans of the series. And with the revelation of Mai and Terry coming to Street Fighter 6, collaboration between the two companies is alive and well. So maybe....just maybe there's a chance of this fantastic fighting game series to return.
3. The Next Tekken 8 Character
Tekken 8 has seen some flack for the length between DLC characters. Lidia is the next to release, but she won't be in the wild until after Evo. Because of that release window, it's expected that Bandai Namco will release a trailer for the next Tekken 8 character. And if they hold to the form of last Evo, they may release two.
4. New Fatal Fury: City of Wolves Characters
One of the most anticipated games in the FGC, Fatal Fury: City of Wolves is set to have a exhibition tournament to close out Friday's events at Evo. Before this, however, is a developer panel helmed up by SNK to share news about KOF XV and Fatal Fury. We hope that here we can get a peek at a new character for the game. As currently the roster sits at 8, with
5. Street Fighter 6 Outfits
Last year, Street Fighter 6 took the time to reveal some of the new outfits that would be coming to the game at Evo 2023.This teaser eventually became the "Outfit 3" update and provided new threads for the entire base SF6 roster. We hope to see something similar again this year.
6. Terry Bogart SF6 Teaser
The first guest character in Street Fighter history, Terry Bogart is slated to be the next character in the game's DLC schedule. Not only is it a landmark moment for SF, it's a chance to see how his kit will be applied in SF6's aggressive Drive system. But even if we don't get gameplay (We didn't for AKI last year.) We hope to at least see his in-game model.
7. Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 Teasers (ZAPPA PLEASE)
Arc System Works confirmed that Season 4 for Strive was coming as far back as last Evo. With that said, there's still a number of characters from the GG mythos that remain to see their return to the series. As one of the big games of Evo, Strive will more than likely announce at least one of the Season 4 characters coming to the game. We hope it's Zappa...because Zappa is WILD.
8. Mortal Kombat 1 DLC
MK has had a tough year. The newest game MK 1 has seen some not so great reviews and it's reception in the community has lowered it's standing to some. But even with that, it's still far and away the most commercially successful fighting game out there. So NeatherRealm shouldn't miss the opportunity to reveal something about MK1's future.
9. 2XKO Release Date
Now that 2XKO is available at it's second Evo, it's time for the game to get an official date. While there's no news on the date, it's starting to feel like the game is close to having more solid information out.
New character, Braum, was announced earlier this month and is playable at the Evo convention floor. But like Capcom Cup and Tekken World Tour, Riot Games has it's own competitions (for League of Legends) in which they could make a more formal announcement.
10. Something New?
Perhaps a totally new IP or game could be announced at Evo. Last year gave us Fatal Fury and perhaps this year we could get something else. Most of the major publishers have new games out, but perhaps a new Melty Blood or a smaller game could be announced. Either way, there's going to be big news this weekend at Evo so stay tuned!