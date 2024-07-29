How to Join the Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 Beta
Team of 3 is now available to test in Guilty Gear Strive.
Fighting game Guilty Gear Strive recently revealed an open beta test for its new game mode, Team of 3. This mode has each player choose three fighters, with one being the main fighter and the other two acting as assists.
Related Article: How to Join the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test
What Is Team of 3?
Team of 3 is a 3v3 fight that lets you pick one main fighter and two assisting fighters to share one health bar.
Assist fighters have Skills that range from offense to support, so you must choose the assist fighter and their Skills that match your fighting style and strategy. To use these powerful Skills, you must fill a Skill Gauge.
Assist fighters also have Break-Ins, a powerful move unique to each character to help with your setup and deal massive damage.
You can tag in characters to change them from your main fighter to your assist fighter or vice versa. This allows each fighter to utilize their Skills but think about your decisions wisely since you can only play as the main fighter once per round.
How to Join the Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta Test
If you want to try out Team of 3, you can join Guilty Gear's free open beta test. You don't even have to own Guilty Gear Strive to play it.
The beta went live in July 25 and will last till July 29. You can download it on Steam if you play on PC or through console stores for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and through the Xbox Game Pass. You won't need a subscription service to play online with other people.