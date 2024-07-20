How to Unlock Champions in 2XKO
EVO 2024 is full of announcements that are getting the FGC hype, including a very informative 2XKO panel. One of the announcements during the panel revealed just how you can get all of the champions on the roster.
Do You Have to Buy Champions in 2XKO?
You do not have to buy champions in 2XKO.
During the EVO 2024 panel, the 2XKO team announced that every champion can be unlocked by playing. While it will be a grind, Executive Producer Tom Cannon proudly boasted that "you can be the best player in the world for free!"
It's currently unclear if there will be an option to straight up purchase champions in 2XKO. Knowing Riot, it probably will be likely that you can purchase the champions instead of grinding the game. Still, you do have the option to go the free route if you so choose. Skins and battle passes along with other cosmetics will cost money, however.
2XKO is a live game that will launch with limited game modes. More will be developed and launched over time, similar to VALORANT. Developers chose to make 2XKO live, meaning more champions and cosmetics to unlock over time, so fans would know the game is "gonna be around" and that "mastery of a champion will be rewarded."
Making the game free-to-play, while offering in-game purchases, allows for players and friends to jump in and try the game out, finding out if it's for them. Players that choose to stick around will have the game "grow" with them as gamers and developers have conversations together.