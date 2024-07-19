How To Watch Evo 2024 — All Games Full Schedule
Evo 2024 is here and there are over 20+ brackets going down at the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend. With all that FGC goodness to go around its gonna be hard to keep up with everything, so we're here to make it easy for you to keep up with all the top competitions and announcements at this year's Evo. The entire tournament is viewable on Twitch so get your PC and consoles ready to stream all the fantastic fights. Here's how you can check it all out.
The Top Games of Evo
Evo's scheduling has made it so the Grand Finals of all 8 major titles are streamed on the primary Evo Twitch Channel, on Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 10am PDT both days, you'll be able to watch the final brackets of the top games by only watching that one channel. If you're looking to watch what's going on in the pools, then the ancillary channels (listed in the image above) will provide you with all the action you need for your favorite game.
As usual, Sunday marks the grand finals of the four largest brackets in the tournament. Like 2023, Street Fighter 6 serves as the main event of the night which is sure to produce more classic moments like the phenomenal set between MenaRD and AngryBird, last year. Right behind SF6, is the debut of Tekken 8 at Evo. Right behind that is the ever-present Guilty Gear: Strive and surprise final day entry, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. So if the top games are your only concern, you need only flick on Evo's Twitch and watch it all unfold.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, you can catch the finals for the four smaller brackets of KOF XV, MK1, UNI 2 and Street Fighter III: Third Strike. The last of which is closing out the Saturday stream and surely going to be a massive finals for all the old heads.
The Evo Showcase Show's Off FGC's Talent
Even though the bulk of the excitement is saved for Saturday and Sunday, Friday is also a great time to watch. The Evo Showcase is a selection of panels and presentations dedicated to some of the best and brightest in the FGC space. Not only is this a time for some of the smaller games like Granblue and the upcoming Hunter x Hunter game to make their annoucments. But it's also a chance to watch a number of interviews and game show-like competitons. Things like the Cannon Awards, Sajam Slam and FGC Feud with JM Crofts all feature FGC lumnaries and content creators connection with the community. All of the helps lend Evo it's status as the "Comic-Con of Fighting Games".
Everything for Evo 2024 begins at 10am PDT July 19th and lasts until the last punch is thrown on July 20th.