Beetlejuice Attacks Revealed in MultiVersus Gameplay Trailer
A new fighter is coming to the eclectic MultiVersus roster. This time it's iconic horror villain Beetlejuice, sporting his wacky hair and black and white suit. His moves have been revealed in a new gameplay trailer.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie is coming to theaters in September, an attempt at reviving the nostalgic franchise for a new generation. With this release has come a lot of innovative marketing, including the ability to buy tickets at a box office inside Roblox and now as a character in WB's platform fighter MultiVersus.
When Is Beetlejuice Coming to MultiVersus?
Beetlejuice is coming to MultiVersus on August 20. This is when Season 2: Back in Time will drop. Season 2 will also include Ranked Mode!
Beetlejuice Moveset in MultiVersus Revealed
Beetlejuice is an assassin class fighter. His attacks and playstyle are on display in the newly released "What's My Name" gameplay trailer.
Just like in the classic movies, Beetlejuice can summon beetles and sandworms, suddenly grow painful spikes on his body, and slam a hammer from overhead after it's charged up. There's also a move where he falls backward while inside a coffin when he dashes at enemies, crushing them beneath.
Overall, he seems like a well-rounded character that prefers to fight up close to better utilize his heavy hits. While he has some longer range attacks, it seems like it's Beetlejuice's goal to use these projectiles to better approach enemies and then unleash his hammers, spikes, or coffin.
Some fans noticed that Beetlejuice also force-fed the Gremlin after midnight in the trailer, which seemed like something he'd do based on his character. Seeing his interactions with other characters definitely was a hit with the FGC.
Beetlejuice has two additional skins, also announced in the trailer. This includes Beetlejuice Matador and Afterlife. These skins will also be added to the game on August 20.