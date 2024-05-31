The 5 Best MultiVersus Characters For Beginners
MultiVersus has a colorful roster full of Warner Bros' characters that range from cheeky DC villains to popular cartoon adventurers to classic entertainment icons. They have all come together to fight in this popular platform fighter but it could be hard to enter the fray if you didn't have a chance to check out the beta. Here are the best characters to play if you're a beginner.
1. Shaggy
As a Bruiser, Shaggy is focused on dealing damage fast and hard. He does a lot of damage, even with basic attacks. Combining them with his Zoinks! ability makes him even more of a straightforward powerhouse. What makes Shaggy even better for beginners is his mobility, allowing you to rush into action and then get out of a tough situation easy.
2. Superman
Superman treats MultiVersus how he treats his DC comics — he's a bit OP. He's a Tank that can definitely take a punch but he also has strong moves so he can duke it out as much as he can take it. Ice Breath can be used at a range, making him very versatile. You'll find an easy answer for almost every positioning or situation.
3. Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman is a very straightforward Tank character so you'll know what your goals and strategies are very quickly. Defense of the Gods guards her and her teammates and if you play defensively enough you can bulid up her Brace meter to unleash super strong special attacks.
4. Banana Guard
Banana Guard is super effective — your goal is to use ranged attacks to push enemies to the edge of the map and then us strong moves to get them off the ledge. You are basically trying to control the map with his spear and charging. You can also use Potassium and Protein to increase your knockback potential.
5. Harley Quinn
With Harley Quinn, you're just trying to do a lot of damage. She's an Assassin character that has both close-range and ranged attacks that has answers no matter where you are on the stage. Harley does a lot of damage and her kit is easy to understand overall.