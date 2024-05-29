How to Get Gleamium in MultiVersus
MultiVersus is back with a lot of new features and mechanics. On top of new game modes and characters, the fighting game community is also curious about Gleamium, including how it works and how you can get it.
What is Gleamium?
Gleamium is simply an in-game currency. It's used in MultiVersus to unlock in-game content that's option, like new characters, skins, and cosmetic items.
How to Get Gleamium in MultiVersus
Gleamium can be collected in two ways. The first way is to purchase Gleamium with real money through Steam on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Xbox players were having some in-game store issues recently but this server issue has since been addressed.
The second way to obtain Gleamium is to earn it in game. This currency is available in the Battle Pass as you grind up tiers or by taking part in events within MultiVersus. This includes the PvE mode, Rifts mode, or through character mastery.
How Much is Gleamium?
Gleamium is optional to purchase but this is what you'll pay if you do want to buy it straight up:
- 450 Gleamium for $4.99
- 1,000 Gleamium for $9.99
- 2,200 Gleamium for $19.99
- 6,000 Gleamium for $49.99