How to Reach Grand Master in Multiversus Ranked Mode
It's finally here. After a stoppered open beta, a triumphant return, and a lackluster first season, Multiversus has a ranked mode at last. While the game is predicated on whacky combos and absurd movesets, it has had a dedicated competitive community from Day 1. Now players can take to the ranked ladder to truly see how they stack up against the competition.
What are the Ranks in Multiversus?
During each ranked match in Multiversus players will earn or lose Ranked Points (RP) based on the result. You will climb the ladder to new tiers by earning more RP. The ranked tiers are as follows:
- Unranked
- Bronze - 100 RP
- Silver - 400 RP
- Gold - 700 RP
- Platinum - 1700 RP
- Diamond - 1700 RP
- Master - 2200 RP
- Grand Master - Top 100 Players
Platinum and Diamond tiers are divided into 5 tiers each while Grand Master is reserved for the top 100 players in on the server.
What is the Ranked Mode Ruleset?
Players can access ranked mode for either 1v1 or 2v2. Each battle will be a best of three with stage hazards turned off. Two identical teams cannot face each other in ranked (aka no dittos). As with many ranked ladders, this could mean that some players will need to expand their roster of characters before jumping into the competitive side of the game.
Does Multiversus have Ranked Mode?
Yes! Finally after over a year of waiting players can access Ranked Mode when it goes live on July 23 as part of the launch of Multiversus Season 2.