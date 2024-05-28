When Multiversus Goes Live in Your Country
Today is the day that MultiVersus returns. But when exactly can you start playing?
MultiVersus is a platform fighter that brings a wide range of WB characters together to duke it out on a stage. The game was shut down after the (very long) beta and the FGC has been awaiting its return ever since. With a promise of new game modes, mechanics, and characters, it's looking like a very exciting release.
MultiVersus Release Date
MultiVersus is returning today, May 28th, 2024. Get ready to check out the newest version of MultiVersus.
MultiVersus Release Time
You will be able to play MultiVersus at a different time today depending what you're playing on. If you're on console, maintenance mode will last until 7 AM EST. For PC, it's 1 PM EST.
During this time, your game will be updating. After, players will be "gradually" brought in through different waves, according to developers. They will update us once they know more.
Where to Play MultiVersus
You can play MultiVersus later today on console (Xbox and PlayStation) and PC. The Nintendo Switch is currently not part of the equation. This is partially due to Nintendo not being able to acquire the rights from Warner Bros. But it's probably for the best anyway!