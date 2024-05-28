Esports illustrated

When Multiversus Goes Live in Your Country

MultiVersus is coming out today! We've got the full details on server times, installs, and more

Today is the day that MultiVersus returns. But when exactly can you start playing?

MultiVersus is a platform fighter that brings a wide range of WB characters together to duke it out on a stage. The game was shut down after the (very long) beta and the FGC has been awaiting its return ever since. With a promise of new game modes, mechanics, and characters, it's looking like a very exciting release.

MultiVersus Release Date

MultiVersus is returning today, May 28th, 2024. Get ready to check out the newest version of MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Release Time

You will be able to play MultiVersus at a different time today depending what you're playing on. If you're on console, maintenance mode will last until 7 AM EST. For PC, it's 1 PM EST.

During this time, your game will be updating. After, players will be "gradually" brought in through different waves, according to developers. They will update us once they know more.

Where to Play MultiVersus

You can play MultiVersus later today on console (Xbox and PlayStation) and PC. The Nintendo Switch is currently not part of the equation. This is partially due to Nintendo not being able to acquire the rights from Warner Bros. But it's probably for the best anyway!

