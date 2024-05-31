Naruto DLC — Kurenai Yuhi joins Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Roster
Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm is getting its DLC Pack 3 today.
Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm aims to celebrate 20 years of the popular Naruto anime with a massive roster full of iconic characters ready to fight. Right now there are over 130 characters to choose from — but Bandai keeps adding more.
Who Is In Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm DLC 3
A new character is coming to the anime fighting game. This includes:
- Playable Character : Kurenai Yuhi
- Combination Secret Technique “Evil Illusion: Tree Bind Wind Blade” (Kurenai x Asuma)
- Combination Secret Technique “Six Paths: Shinsu Rasen Shuriken” (Ashura x Hashirama x Naruto)
- Matching Voice x 12
- Ninja Info Card Image x 5
The powerful character uses her Genjutsu techniques to immobilize enemies. These vulnerable enemies are then hit with a barrage of tough attacks.
The reaction to DLC Pack 3 has been mixed. Some are excited to finally play as Kurenai Yuhl. She's considered one of the best best jonin so it's been a long time coming. But others have said that the DLC Pack is disappointing because it only includes an additional character and no extra content.
The Season Pass now has three DLC characters:
- Hagoromo
- Isshiki
- Kurenai Yuhl
Starting today, you can take part in the Second Ninja Battle until June 4. This would include fighting as Kurenai Yuhl.