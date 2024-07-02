Is Nickelodeon All Star Brawl on Game Pass?
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl released on November 7, 2023, bringing many much-needed improvements to the platform fighter series. With better graphics, tighter gameplay, and much more polish, the game has surpassed is original title in popularity. Now, NASB 2 is poised to capture a new audience on Microsoft Game Pass
Is NASB 2 on Game Pass?
As of this month, yes! Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 will come to Game Pass on July 3 across Cloud, Console and PC. The game will be free to download for all Game Pass members at that time.
NASB 2 features all of the big names from across the history of Nickelodeon cartoons in a Super Smash Bros-style fighting game. The roster includes Spongebob Squarepants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ren and Stimpy, the Angry Beavers and many more nostalgic icons.
The game most recently added Zuko as DLC , the second of a four-pack of new fighters that includes Mr. Krabs, Rocksteady, and Iroh.
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 is available for Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch