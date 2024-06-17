"I'm Gay and I'm the Best MK Player In the World": SonicFox Wins Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition
Fighting game icon Dominique "SonicFox" McLean just won the Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition 2023-24 circuit — and we're not surprised.
Over the weekend, SonicFox dominated the Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition with ease. It started in Group A, where they had a 4-0 record. This brought them to the top eight, wherethey also went 3-0 against the likes of Jarrad "NinjaKilla212" Gooden and Jordan "VideoGamezYo" James. Then in the finals, they faced Nicolás "Nicolas" Martínez, the only time they faltered.
SonicFox went 2-3 against Nicolas, bringing the two to a grand final reset. This fight was for everything. At this point, SonicFox came alive, beating down Nicolas 3-0 with Johnny Cage and Khameleon.
The top fighting game player then took to X to celebrate the victory with the rest of the FGC. As always, they proudly announced their identity and confidentely reclaimed their title.
"This has always been my throne," they tweeted after the W. "I'm gay and the best Mortal Kombat player in the world!"
It was clear how excited the victory was for SonicFox. They gave an abundance of shoutouts on X, including saying they were giving a cut of the prize money to their training partner Zoulfikar "Xombat" Dayekh and mentioning the furry community.
Now that the Mortal Kombat 1 season is over, SonicFox will be focusing on Tekken 8. They added that it's now the time to sign them since they're a free agent looking to dominate a new game.
"With Final Kombat being over, now I can expand my endeavors into Tekken," SonicFox tweeted. "You’ll see me being a menace there real soon."