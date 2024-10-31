Top 10 Halloween Skins in Fighting Games
Fighting games are no stranger to spooky settings and characters. Half the Mortal Kombat cast would make an ideal Halloween costume, and there are plenty of games with a horror theme (Darkstalkers remake please!!!). But sometimes games like to go a step further and amp up the spooky season vibes with some truly epic creepy crawly costumes.
These are the best Halloween-themed skins for Fighting games from Mortal Kombat to Street Fighter.
1. Kannibal Killer Mileena
As one of the most terrifyingly looking characters in Mortal Kombat, Mileena is a fierce fighter who shows no mercy. It makes sense that during one Halloween season on MK 1, Mileena decides to dress up as a Kannibal Killer. Part of the Masquerade Pack, her blood-covered straitjacket with busted buckles showed she was in a struggle and won. The bottoms look similar to prison pants with a fashionable touch with the mix-and-match height boots with a stylish ankle monitor. Her hair adds another level to her looks with the shaved sides ponytail. Compared to other costume MK releases, this skin is one of the best costumes in the franchise. Maybe Mileena is a fan of Hannibal Lecter since they're both flesh eaters!
2. Wicked Witch Jade
Mortal Kombat is always bringing players innovative and fresh Halloween-inspired outfits. The MK 11 Masquerade Pack has a Halloween costume for three characters, one being Jade, who dressed as a witch. Instead of her usual green outfit, Jade’s skin is bright witch green. She’s wearing a big pointy witch hat with feathers and a bird skull. She wears a matching dress (available in a variety of colors) and a belt filled with witchy potions and bird claws. In true wicked fashion, this costume is so detailed and realistic. Who would've thought a serious assassin and spy like Jade was into Halloween?
3. Werewolf Johnny Cage
In the All Hallows' Eve skin pack from MK 11, Johnny Cage transforms just in time for the full moon on Halloween night. Called ‘Beast Within’ Cage is the coolest-looking wolf in the pack, wearing a varsity jacket with matching shades. In true Hollywood fashion, Cage likely took inspiration from the 1985 film 'Teen Wolf'. I'm sure Cage's favorite Halloween song is Thriller!
4. Corpse Bride Cammy
2018, Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition added Halloween costumes for select fighters. Cammy was given a living-dead makeover. Her pale blue hue contrasts with her bright white yet torn wedding dress. The details, like her golden crown, are covered in rose vines that flow down her waist. Cammy dressed as an undead bride is a creative choice for the British Special Forces agent. Too bad the bride-to-be didn't live to see her big day.
5. Xalapa Scorpion
Keeping up the tradition, MK 1 released a Masquerade pack for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Mileena. Both Sub and Scorpion took inspiration from the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. As terrifying as Scorpion is, his new costume adds cultured flare with his large-brimmed sombrero and skull face paint with a matching skull mask. As a warrior who rose from Hell, he is all too familiar with death.
6. Li Mei’s Spectral Constable/Supernatural Police skins
Mortal Kombat is known for its otherworldly and menacing characters. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns players can unlock limited edition skins for several characters. These skins can be unlocked by completing the Halloween Towers. Once the tower is complete, the player can unlock Li Mei's Order of Darkness outfit skin palettes. Her outfit looks like ancient attire worn by a warrior. The outfit skins are named ‘Spectral Constable’ and ‘Supernatural Police’. Both costumes feature a double-slit Chinese-inspired Cheongsam dress in green-purple and green-orange color combos.
7. Skeleton and Seductive Pack skins
Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8 released a huge update that included Halloween-themed items for character customization. Split into two purchasable packs, players can buy the Grim Reaper Pack and the Seductive Pack. The Grim Reaper pack comes with the Hooded Cloak Set and the Skeleton Suit Set. The pack also comes with a Grim Reaper Scythe as a back item. All parts of the set can be used for any male fighter in the game. The Seductive Pack has several pieces, including a purple latex leotard, long hair, succubus wings, and a devil horns headband to complete the outfit. The pieces create a succubus costume for all female fighters to wear.
8. Blizzard King Sub-Zero
Mortal Kombat 11 had various DLC skins players could purchase to change their kombatants attire. Players could celebrate Halloween by purchasing the All Hallows' Eve skin pack. This included Halloween costume skins for select players. Sub Zero was one of the dressed-up characters. His ‘Blizzard King’ skin will send cold shivers down the spines of those who dare to face the Lin Kuei grandmaster. Wearing his signature blue color was fitting for an Ice King costume. Sub Zero is sporting a samurai-style suit with a noticeably patterned mask that turns ice cold instantly.
9. Smoke’s Insatiable Zombie/Undead Carnivore skins
Players who complete the Halloween Tower in MK1 can earn Halloween skins for Smoke. Once the tower is complete, the player can unlock Smoke’s Order of Darkness outfit skin palettes. Each fit has seasonal colors, like ‘Insatiable Zombie’ with its green-purple pattern and ‘Undead Carnivore’s’ orange-green pattern. Smoke’s pale, undead-looking skin is covered with open wounds and deep scratches on her face. His zombie-like appearance adds extra flare to this skilled Lin Kuei assassin.
10. Cat clown zombie outfit
During Street Fighter 6’s Spooky Party, Fighting Pass included a bunch of Halloween-inspired add-ons. One of the items included in the premium pass was a giant cat-zombie costume players can use to customize their avatar's appearance. The cute but not-so-cuddly cat is dressed in a Halloween-inspired, clown-like costume. Its outfit is stuffed and stitched with fluff, purple claws, and orange paws. Juri’s mask has sharp, jagged teeth used for biting opponents. Its mixed-match eyes—one being a button—add to the overall spookiness of Juri the clown zombie seasonal outfit.