Uvogin Joins Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Roster
As the final day of CEO 2024 wound to a close, fighting game fans were treated to a huge reveal for the upcoming fighting game Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact. Uvogin, one of the most iconic villains in the series, will join the roster alongside fellow Phantom Troupe member Machi.
It's no surprise to see Uvogin join the Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact roster as his design and power set are perfect for the big body archetype in a fighting game. While it's likely we will see many Phantom Troupe members grace the game's lineup, Machi is a little more surprising over more fighter-friendly choices like Nobunaga or Franklin, or of course fan favorite Shizuku. Fighting with a hungry vaccuum cleaner just seems too fun to ignore.
Who is Uvogin in Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact?
Uvogin is responsible for one of the most iconic fights in the beloved anime series. He is the first member of the thieves collective Phantom Troupe to be killed by Kurapika. In the York New Arc, much of the story centers on Kurapika attempting to get revenge on the Phantom Troupe for killing his people. His fight with Uvogin, who systematically obliterates a group of skilled hunters episodes before, is how we learn about Kurapika's Phantom Troupe-specific nen abilities.
Uvogin's powers in Hunter x Hunter are among the most simple in the series. He's very strong and nearly invulnerable. While presented as a dumb bruiser initially, he uses his strength in clever ways throughout his time in the series, opening the door to some interesting moves in the game.