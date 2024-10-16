Fortnite Chapter 6 Release Date Confirmed
Fortnite Chapter 5 is coming to a close sooner than you might think. According to Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR on X, Chapter 6 is set to release on December 1st, which means you have about six weeks to finish collecting new skins and other cosmetics in the current battle pass.
Fortnite OG is being added in November, and Fortnitemares has only just begun, so the end of 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting time for Fortnite fans. The OG update will bring back outfits, locations, and weapons from the early years of Fortnite.
We also have likely release dates for updates between now and March, including for Chapter 6 Season 2. The second season is set to release on February 21st, according to insight from @ShiinaBR on X. However, we still don't know what theme Season 2 will bring to Fortnite.
Epic Games has the authority to change release dates, so these dates should be taken with a grain of salt.
Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Have A Theme?
Like most seasons, it's likely that the first season of Fortnite Chapter 6 will have a unique theme. Thanks to leaks brought to our attention by @HYPEX, it seems possible that the upcoming season could be space-themed or involve superheroes, but nothing is currently confirmed by Epic Games.