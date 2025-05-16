Fortnite: The 10 Best Weapons in the Star Wars Season
The latest Fortnite season in Chapter 6 has added a variety of infinite-ammo blasters to the loot pool, while lightsabers take up the beloved melee spot. Star Wars equipment is often more creative than regular Fortnite since Epic can pull the most powerful intergalactic content straight from the popular Disney franchise.
With so many great weapons in the Star Wars season, it may be hard for you to determine which are the best to use. This list will take you through the top ten weapons in Fortnite right now, including both blasters and lightsabers.
1. Darth Maul's Lightsaber
After training in Darth Maul's portal and receiving your own lightsaber, you'll be able to wield the Force Throw power. This ability allows you to pick up environmental objects and fling them at enemies, damaging the opposing player and their structures, too.
Darth Maul's Lightsaber is simply one of the most fun weapons to use in the Star Wars season, plus Force Throw offers a unique way to counter speedy builders.
2. Jedi Padawan Lightsaber
The Jedi Padawan Lightsaber isn't much different from other melee options this season, though training with Rey will grant it the Force Push power, launching enemies away from you when hit.
Force Push is especially necessary when an opponent is rushing you with their own lightsaber, as you can simply push them away. If you like Rey or need a melee weapon, then the Jedi Padawan Lightsaber is a great choice that can hold its own against other players using the force.
3. Mace Windu Lightsaber
The opposite of Ray's Force Push ability is Force Pull, which can be learned by training with Mace Windu all around the Island. This ability pushes enemies towards you, which is helpful for closing the melee gap.
Mace Windu's Lightsaber is perfect if you're fighting somebody without a melee weapon, as they won't gain any advantage when you pull them in. There are choices for lightsabers in Chapter 6, but Mace Windu's weapon is the best option if your favorite color is purple.
4. Thermal Imploder
The Thermal Imploder is a tactical throwable that causes massive damage wherever it's thrown. If you like Molotov Cocktails in FPS games, then the Thermal Imploder may be for you.
Dealing over 50 damage, a Thermal Imploder is great for destroying player builds or finishing off enemies hiding inside a bush. If you have an open slot, then consider collecting a few Thermal Imploders to catch your enemies off guard.
5. CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster
Not everybody likes to use melee weapons, which is why the CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster is an essential tool for any sharpshooter. The Scatter Blaster can fire a spread of bullets, ideal for players who need to counter an opposing lightsaber user.
Even if you have a lightsaber, the CA-87 is a strong option for filling an empty inventory slot. Like other Star Wars guns, the CA-87 has infinite ammo, yet another advantage to this weapon.
6. Darth Vader's Lightsaber
As Darth Vader's weapon is a lightsaber, it's incredibly powerful. Unfortunately, its force power is among the weakest. Force Saber Throw lets you fling your weapon at an enemy, and while it can be a nice distraction, it isn't as useful as Force Pull or Force Throw.
Players must defeat Darth Vader at Samurai's Solitude, then train with the Star Wars icon to get this powerful weapon. If Darth Vader's Lightsaber is the only one you find, then it's worth keeping even if its ability is somewhat lacking, as Force Saber Throw still deals around 70 damage.
7. Sith Apprentice Lightsaber
By default, you'll gain super speed and a double jump with the Sith Apprentice Lightsaber, though you need to head through one of the Star Wars portals to gain a force ability.
The Sith Apprentice Lightsaber could potentially grant you special powers like Force Lightning, so make sure to train with your Star Wars character of choice to gain an amazing boost of strength.
If you train with the renowned Emperor Palpatine, you'll learn Force Lightning, allowing you to deal massive ranged damage while wielding a lightsaber. Once you find the Emperor's hologram around the Chapter 6 Island, then the Sith Apprentice Lightsaber will transform into one of this season's most powerful weapons.
8. DC-15 Heavy Blaster
If accuracy is your game, then the DC-15 Heavy Blaster could present a better option for a primary weapon than a lightsaber. With long-range potential and high damage per shot, the DC-15 is perfect for snipers who don't like close-combat encounters.
For a gun that can be useful at all ranges, the DC-15 packs quite a punch. This heavy blaster isn't ideal for fighting lightsabers, so an SMG would be a better bet.
9. F-11D Blaster
Though not the best weapon in the Star Wars season, the F-11D Blaster fires quickly and is reliable for most short or medium-range situations. The F-11D is the perfect gun for facing lightsabers, as its fast fire rate can swiftly eliminate an enemy at close distances.
A rather basic weapon, the F-11D Blaster is a great choice for beginners or pros, so it's worth a mention on this list. Don't fire it for too long, as the F-11D's infinite ammo needs to recharge every now and then.
10. X-Wing
The X-Wing can shoot powerful ammo for massive amounts of area-of-effect damage, so they're one of the best ways to defeat groups of players. Additionally, a second player can stand on this vehicle while it's in the air, presenting a way to deal even more damage from the safety of the sky.
Overall, X-Wings and the other vehicles present in the Star Wars season are a necessary tool for winning a match. With its quick speed and high damage, you should always ride in an X-Wing if you get the opportunity, as it's truly one of the best weapons in Chapter 6.
