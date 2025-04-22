Fortnite 34.40 Update: Server Status, Thunderbolts, TMNT Skins, Star Wars Datamines
Gamers may need to take a break from the 24/7 Fortnite grind on April 22 as the title undergoes several hours of server downtime. Upon return, players will notice updates like several skins and unvaulted competitive items. Marvel's Thunderbolt characters, iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains and even Jenna Ortega will reportedly join Fortnite's cosmetic lineup. Let's explore everything we know about Fortnite v34.40, including its downtime schedule, new skins, leaked info and more.
Fortnite Update v 34.40 Downtime
According to Fortnite's official status tracker, @FortniteStatus on X.com, the 34.40 patch downtime will occur on April 22 2025, beginning at 4 AM ET. During this time, no Fortnite servers will be available and players will not be able to join matches or access multiplayer activities.
Since exact server closure times depend on the player's server location and time zone, here's a quick conversion list:
- PT: 1 AM
- CT: 3 AM
- ET: 4 AM
- Brazil: 5 AM
- London: 9 AM
- CET: 10 AM
- JST/KST: 5 PM
How Long Will the Fortnite Downtime Last?
We don't have an exact end time for the planned Fortnite downtime. However, Epic Games usually aims to schedule server downtime during the game's less populated hours and complete it as quickly as possible. It's likely Fortnite will return within a few hours and be playable shortly.
Reputable Fortnite leaker and Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR claims the downtime could be as long as 4 hours. This means Fortnite will likely be operational again sometime between 8 AM ET and 10 AM ET.
What New Skins Are In Fortnite's 34.40 April 22 Update?
Fortnite's 34.40 update is quite minor in terms of competitive changes. However, it brings a host of new skins and ushers in plenty of unique cosmetics.
- First, a "Flame Bride" skin will arrive. The skin reportedly has a burning effect. It also includes a pink broken heart eye patch. The outfit pays homage to actress Jenna Ortega, known for appearing in Wednesday, horror films Scream and X, and fellow Fortnite Skin inspiration Sabrina Carpenter's Taste music video.
- A Marvel Thunderbolt collab bundle will drop later in the update, around April 30. It will include several pickaxes, back blings and gliders, plus costumes for Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Yelena Belova/White Widow.
- The classic Fortnite sock monkey skin Monks will receive a creative twist with a new reskin.
- A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT) Villains skin drop will reportedly join the shop. This collection could include popular picks like Shredder and Krang, though its contents are not confirmed. One related image shows Rocksteady and Bebop, who are Shredder's henchmen.
- Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR alleges several old collabs will return to the shop. Could the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle accompany the Villains drop?
- A May Crew Pack will drop, including several cosmetics and a skin.
Is More Star Wars Info Coming to Fortnite?
Fortnite players will soon be able to battle in a galaxy far, far away — Fortnite is officially partnering with the Star Wars franchise to bring the droids you're looking for to the Battle Royale battlefield. Star Wars' X.com account announced the collaboration on April 19 2025, stating that it would include:
- A themed Battle Pass
- "Weekly gameplay content"
- A "live end-of-season narrative event"
The collaboration is titled "Fortnite Galactic Battle" and is scheduled to arrive on May 2 2025, shortly after the 34.40 update. In fact, the April 22 patch will likely reveal more information about the event and may even include teasers.
How Will Fortnite Patch 34.40 Impact Esports?
Though very minor, Fortnite patch 34.40 includes a few competitive changes. The Shield Breaker EMP and Business Turret have reportedly been unvaulted. The Business Turret locks on to enemies close by, making it difficult to dodge. This means that utilizing map cover, such as bushes and buildings in no-build mode and constructed walls in build mode, will be much more important for counter-play. The Shield Breaker EMP will also become vital as the Business Turret's main counter.
In addition, Fortnite's player count tends to spike during updates. The April 22 patch will likely be no exception. Players might experience faster queue times and more crowded lobbies.