5V5 Core Mode Reportedly Coming to Fortnite
Fortnite has always been innovative with its game modes, but a new leak by @HYPEX on X suggests that the battle royale may be adding a traditional multiplayer option - a 5V5 core mode. Although we don't know the release date or rules yet, it's likely that it'll be similar to Overwatch or Call of Duty's game modes.
Creative Mode already has a variety of two-team experiences comparable to that of Team Deathmatch or Domination, but fans have yet to see an official version of the classic shooter formula in Fortnite. Whether building will be present or not is also an important possibility for Epic Games to consider.
Adding a 5V5 mode may increase the scope of Fortnite's player base, but only time will tell if the battle royale's mechanics will mesh well with a more traditional game mode.