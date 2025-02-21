6 Best Weapons in Season 2 Loot Pool - Sub-Zero's Kit, Plasma Laser, & More
Fortnite has entered a new era with Chapter 6. The second season is finally upon us, and beyond the fun-filled battle pass rewards, players want to know how the meta has shifted. As with any new iteration of Fortnite, the battle royale has seen a flurry of new weapons and equipment to switch up the combat.
Though the samurai action is gone, a plethora of new items have been introduced into the loot pool. We're going to walk you through the best weapons in Season 2 and explain the most effective way to use each of them.
How Season 2's Loot Pool is Affecting the Meta
The loot pool in Chapter 6's newest season is packed full of new firearms and even a few extra goodies. Sub-Zero's Combat Kit will be the most popular weapon for a while due to its chilling abilities and connection with Mortal Kombat. This frosty weapon will likely increase close-combat encounters since it's ideal to use it up close and personal.
However, quite a few guns will also be essential to securing victory in competitive Fortnite. Pros will likely shift to using the Falcon Eye Sniper for long-range encounters, while the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle will be ideal for close-combat and medium-range fights. Players have more power-packed weapons to choose from than ever, so the competitive scene is about to change drastically.
1. Plasma Burst Laser
Not only can the Plasma Burst Laser help you enter vaults faster, but it's the perfect weapon to bring to any battle. Shoot it to cause an explosion that'll overwhelm even the toughest of squads, allowing you to hold victory in the palm of your hand.
Explosive weapons in Fortnite are great because they often deal high damage, and have the potential to defeat multiple enemies at once. We suspect that the Plasma Burst Rifle will be one of the most common weapons in competitive Fortnite for Chapter 6: Season 2, especially if the loot pool doesn't grow significantly throughout the season.
2. Sub-Zero's Combat Kit
The Mortal Kombat crossover is officially underway, but it wouldn't be a spectacular collab without the addition of special weapons. Collect Sub-Zero's Combat Kit around the Island to gain access to a variety of frosty abilities, including the power to create icy fists to blast your opponents.
Sub-Zero's unique weapon also allows you to slide into enemies for a freezing surprise, so there are many fun ways to play when you equip this setup. Sub-Zero's Combat Kit is exciting simply for its connection to Mortal Kombat, so the fact that it also offers a powerful ability is just icing on the cake. Be cautious, though, as other players can also grab Sub-Zero's Combat Kit from the loot pool.
3. Armored Transport Trucks
Though many Fortnite players don't think of vehicles as a weapon, cars are often used to deal damage to enemies. Hitting an opponent head-on with a car in Fortnite won't one-shot a competitor, but automobiles are the perfect way to secure a kill while third-partying an active gunfight.
With high health and a large hitbox, you can wreak havoc upon an enemy squad by rushing them with an Armored Transport Truck. Even if you'd prefer not to enter a fight inside of a car, the new trucks are perfect for riding around the Chapter 6 Island in a safe and secure way.
4. Falcon Eye Sniper
The Falcon Eye Sniper is perfect for those who like to hide in a bush or atop a mountain. With a powerful scope and high damage per shot, you can take out an entire squad before they know what hit them. Sniper rifles are only useful at a distance, so you should hang back if you want to use the Falcon Eye Sniper effectively.
New sniper rifles are introduced in nearly every chapter of Fortnite, so the Falcon Eye Sniper isn't particularly unique. Despite this fact, it's essential that at least one player in a squad carries a long-range gun in case your team needs to pick off an enemy far in the distance, especially if you can pull off a well-placed headshot.
5. The Kneecapper
The Kneecapper is the melee replacement for Typhoon Blades this season. Once you equip this mighty baseball bat, you'll gain multiple powerful bonuses. Not only will your jumps be higher and speed be faster, but you'll also need less energy to maintain a sprint.
There are lots of reasons to love melee weapons, especially if you prefer close-range combat. If you encounter an enemy wielding the Kneecapper, then you should use long-range guns, like the Falcon Eye Sniper Rifle, to take your opponents out before they can reach you.
6. Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
The Collateral Damage Assault Rifle is one of the most basic weapons introduced in Season 2, but its high DPS proves that it's worth using if you prefer ARs. Its fire-rate and magazine are balanced well against other weapons, though this assault rifle's primary benefit is its reliability.
Whether you're fighting a sniper in a hidden bush across the valley or being rushed by an opponent wielding the Kneecapper, the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle offers enough range and damage to be useful at any distance. If you have an extra inventory slot, then consider taking the newest AR for a trustworthy gun that'll aid you in any combat situation.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.