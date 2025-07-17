Huge Changes Rumored for Fortnite Squad Size
Blitz has been incredibly popular so far, and it looks like Epic Games may have even more new experiences for Fortnite fans to try in the coming months. The Blitz mode has already been extended by multiple weeks, plus a new version of Battle Royale might be released soon.
Fortnite leakers have been discussing the possibility of a new game mode that allows for 6-player squads, which could completely revamp competitive play. We'll fill you in on all the details about the rumored mode, along with how it would affect the esports scene.
A 6-Player Squads Mode May be in Development
According to Fortnite leakers like BeastFNCreative, osirion_gg, and HYPEX, Epic Games may be working on developing a 6-player squads experience for fans who want to play with more friends at once. Plenty of friend groups have more than four players, so it's logical that Epic would want to grab their attention too.
A release date wasn't revealed, but the rumored mode could be available at the beginning of Chapter 6: Season 4 if we're lucky. Thanks to a post by Loolo_WRLD, we also know that the latest mode might be called Stacks.
According to recent reports, each match would have approximately 13 squads of six, totaling 78 players. The 6-player mode may also offer weekend events, though the exact details of the festivities are currently unknown.
Will 6-Player Squads Offer A Zero-Build Option?
According to HYPEX's post, 6-player squads will likely have builds turned on. However, Epic tends to create secondary options like Zero-Build and Ranked for popular modes, so it likely depends on player count.
Fortnite OG and Blitz could even receive their own versions of 6-player squads, so there's a lot of potential for this format if it can retain a consistent player base. Many Fortnite fans have been requesting a BR mode with increased team sizes since Trios was introduced, so hopefully, another option will be released soon.
Esports Impact: Larger Teams Could Create More Interesting Tournaments
The biggest effect that a 6-player squads mode will have on competitive Fortnite is the potential for larger esports teams, particularly for unique competitions like the Pro-Am. Six athletes or influencers teaming up could create a few dream teams that we never thought possible before, so a new mode would likely make tournaments more varied.
If 6-player teams are popular, then it could become the standard format for esports in the future, although that would likely take years to solidify. Larger teams offer the potential for new strategies and interesting group dynamics, but the loot pool and the map may need to be rebalanced to account for the high player count on each team.