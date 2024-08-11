Absolute Doom Fortnite Season — Disney Villain and Pixar Skins
D23 has been dropping big announcements all weekend, including some that have shown what's to come in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
Ever since Disney and Epic announced a multi-billion-dollar collaboration that aims to put Disney IPs on an interactive island within Fortnite, fans have been hoping to hear more about this expansive concept. It seemed like D23 may be just the place to learn about it, especially since the event was watchable within Fortnite itself.
Ahead of D23, prominent leakers in the Fortnite community shared some shocking possibilities, including a Kingdom Hearts crossover that'd bring classic Disney characters into the battle royale and some surprising skins, like Darkwing Duck. This had fans even more curious about what would be dropped at D23.
Here is what we learned during the Fortnite presentation at the massive Disney fan event.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Will Focus on Marvel's Doom
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will unsurprisingly be Marvel-themed. This was speculated by leakers for the past few months, although the exact details were not known. Epic dropped some hints, using the word "doom" a lot and it looks like that points at the season's title: Absolute Doom.
Doctor Doom will be at the forefront of Season 4. Heroes will have to come together to fight against Doom (or players can choose to join him on the evil side).
Absolute Doom will have a Marvel-themed battle pass that includes a ton of Marvel skins. When you buy the battle pass, you unlock Gwenpool along with it. But there are others you can get as you progress through the pass:
- Captain Jonesy
- Emma Frost
- Gwenpool
- Mysterio
- Peelverine
- Shuri
- War Machine
Fortnite players can also unlock a Doctor Doom skin in September by completing quests. Throughout the season, more Marvel skins will drop, including Fantastic Four, Fishpool, Meowscles, and Sabertooth.
So much for Fortnite running out of heroes to choose from.
Disney Skins Coming to Fortnite
On top of a ton of Marvel skins, D23 announced other Disney-themed skins coming to Fortnite next season. While Darkwing Duck was not revealed, we learned that we are getting some iconic villains: Captain Hook, Cruella de Vil, and Maleficent. These skins will be coming in the fall.
Also coming in the fall are Pixar skins, taken from The Incredibles series. This will give fans Frozone, Elastigirl, and Mr. Incredible. Star Wars is joining the fray as well with IG-11, Moff Gideon, and Grogu Back Bling, all coming August 12, 2024.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Weapons
To go along with the Absolute Doom theme, Season 4 is getting some Marvel-inspired weapons. This includes Captain America's Shield and a Doctor Doom Mythic. Here's the full list:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is coming August 16, 2024. Be ready for another Marvel-filled season and some surprising Disney encounters.