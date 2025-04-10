Adventure Time in Fortnite: Skin Bundle Pricing, All Cosmetics
Goku, Naruto, and even Rick & Morty have entered the Fortnite stage at one point or another. The battle royale titan is known for creating wacky crossovers with animated comedies and anime, but now, something new is entering the mix that'll shake up your locker.
Adventure Time fans have been waiting for their time to shine for years, and now Epic Games is finally delivering a collaboration with the popular animated franchise. Here's how much every Adventure Time skin is projected to cost in Fortnite, plus when they might be available.
How Much do Adventure Time Skins Cost?
The Adventure Time skins are releasing on April 11th, according to HYPEX and SpushFNBR. If they enter the Item Shop, then the new cosmetics will probably drop at 8 PM Eastern Time. Each new skin will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes Jake, Finn, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum.
Unfortunately, the Ice King didn't quite make the cut this time around, but Fortnite is known to introduce more items for popular collabs. There are also a variety of new emotes, plus a bundle that offers everything for the reduced price of 3,800 V-Bucks. Most items are available individually, so you can pick and choose which Adventure Time cosmetics to add to your locker.
We've compiled a list of each Adventure Time item, in addition to their prices according to SpushFNBR and HYPEX.
Item
Price
Jake Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Finn Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Marceline Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Princess Bubblegum Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Jake Car Emote
500 V-Bucks
Jake Bug Emote
500 V-Bucks
Hambo Back Bling
300 V-Bucks
Lumpy Princess Back Bling
600 V-Bucks
BMO Back Bling
600 V-Bucks
Game Time Emote
400 V-Bucks
How Will Adventure Time Impact Esports
Currently, it appears as though the Adventure Time crossover will mostly consist of outfits and other cosmetic items, which will likely be sold in the Item Shop. However, there's always room for gameplay items, too, especially in future updates.
What Could be Introduced?
Finn has used a plethora of different swords, so Epic could introduce each of them as weapons in a later season. His blades typically have unique effects, plus Finn isn't the only character known to use special weapons. Jake has special powers too, like the ability to change size, so another mythic item could even be introduced to turn the player into a giant.
The Ice King hasn't made his debut yet, but it would be fun to see crossover items introduced to coincide with the return of Fortnite's Ice King in OG: Season 7. Any new weapons or equipment themed around Adventure Time would certainly shake up the competitive meta, and in turn, esports tournaments. Competitors would have to adapt to the weapons, while discarding guns that have been left in the dust.
Though the upcoming collaboration is probably just a collection of skins, an entire season could be based around Finn and Jake's adventures in the future.