Adventure Time in Fortnite: Skin Bundle Pricing, All Cosmetics

Adventure Time fans have been waiting for their time to shine for years, and now Epic Games is finally delivering a collaboration with the popular animated franchise. Here's how much every Adventure Time skin is projected to cost in Fortnite, plus when they might be available.

Michael Caruso

Adventure Time | Max

Goku, Naruto, and even Rick & Morty have entered the Fortnite stage at one point or another. The battle royale titan is known for creating wacky crossovers with animated comedies and anime, but now, something new is entering the mix that'll shake up your locker.

How Much do Adventure Time Skins Cost?

The Adventure Time skins are releasing on April 11th, according to HYPEX and SpushFNBR. If they enter the Item Shop, then the new cosmetics will probably drop at 8 PM Eastern Time. Each new skin will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes Jake, Finn, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum.

Unfortunately, the Ice King didn't quite make the cut this time around, but Fortnite is known to introduce more items for popular collabs. There are also a variety of new emotes, plus a bundle that offers everything for the reduced price of 3,800 V-Bucks. Most items are available individually, so you can pick and choose which Adventure Time cosmetics to add to your locker.

We've compiled a list of each Adventure Time item, in addition to their prices according to SpushFNBR and HYPEX.

Item

Price

Jake Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Finn Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Marceline Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Princess Bubblegum Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Jake Car Emote

500 V-Bucks

Jake Bug Emote

500 V-Bucks

Hambo Back Bling

300 V-Bucks

Lumpy Princess Back Bling

600 V-Bucks

BMO Back Bling

600 V-Bucks

Game Time Emote

400 V-Bucks

How Will Adventure Time Impact Esports

Adventure Time Boat Ride
Bandai Namco

Currently, it appears as though the Adventure Time crossover will mostly consist of outfits and other cosmetic items, which will likely be sold in the Item Shop. However, there's always room for gameplay items, too, especially in future updates.

What Could be Introduced?

Finn has used a plethora of different swords, so Epic could introduce each of them as weapons in a later season. His blades typically have unique effects, plus Finn isn't the only character known to use special weapons. Jake has special powers too, like the ability to change size, so another mythic item could even be introduced to turn the player into a giant.

The Ice King hasn't made his debut yet, but it would be fun to see crossover items introduced to coincide with the return of Fortnite's Ice King in OG: Season 7. Any new weapons or equipment themed around Adventure Time would certainly shake up the competitive meta, and in turn, esports tournaments. Competitors would have to adapt to the weapons, while discarding guns that have been left in the dust.

Though the upcoming collaboration is probably just a collection of skins, an entire season could be based around Finn and Jake's adventures in the future.

Published |Modified
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

