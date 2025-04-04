Adventure Time Leaked for Fortnite - Release Date & More
Fortnite collabs are a constant reality in 2025, as new crossovers are released each and every week. Mortal Kombat is currently causing havoc on the Island, with various weapons themed around fan-favorite fighters like Sub-Zero and Raiden, and more might be on the way.
The next crossover could be Adventure Time, according to various leaks on X. Jake might soon walk the Chapter 6 Island with a unique skin, so we're bringing you this guide to better understand what's likely to come in a collaboration with Adventure Time.
Adventure Time is On the Way
FNBRintel and ShiinaBR have taken to X to reveal that Adventure Time will be entering Fortnite and Rocket League in a new crossover. Characters confirmed to be coming are Finn, Jake, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum.
RELATED: Fortnite: Mortal Kombat Update includes Mythics & More
These are the core characters in Adventure Time, though a few more would be necessary to make the roster feel complete, like the Ice King. Each of these characters will probably receive a skin, but alternative cosmetic items are possible, like a Jake back bling. Rocket League items are also incoming.
When is Adventure Time Coming to Fortnite?
According to ShiinaBR, the Adventure Time crossover will release alongside the Sabrina Carpenter collab on April 8th. If it's just cosmetics, then Adventure Time will probably launch in the Item Shop at 8 PM Eastern Time.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is All About Star Wars - Release Date, mythics and more
Jake and Finn should be available in the first round of cosmetics. A second round could also be a prime opportunity to add supporting characters, like the Ice King. Quests and combat items may be coming, too, which would further expand the Adventure Time fun.
RELATED: Everything in Fortnite Season 2's Battle Pass - Big Dill, MK Sub-Zero, & More
Esports Impact of Adventure Time
The competitive side of Fortnite will have to adapt quickly if Adventure Time weapons enter the battle royale. Finn has used many swords throughout the series, like the Golden Sword of Battle.
RELATED: FNCS Pro-Am in Los Angeles Announced for May - Ticket Prices, Roster, & More
Each of Finn's blades has a different power, so there's a lot of room for creativity if they all make it into Fortnite. The impact of new swords in Fortnite would be massive, especially since the melee meta just got revived by Mortal Kombat mythics.
However, it's highly unlikely that the Adventure Time crossover will have new gameplay items since the MK collab is currently ongoing. New weapons or not, you'll likely be able to wield Finn's iconic blades in one way or another. Get ready for a new adventure on April 8th!