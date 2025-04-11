Fortnite: Adventure Time Wave 2 - Ice King, Release Date, & More
Adventure Time just hopped into Fortnite, but the collaborative fun is still missing key characters from the animated franchise. New leaks have suggested that the Ice King could become available in a future update, which would likely bring other popular characters from Adventure Time, too.
We're going to walk you through what to expect from a second wave of Adventure Time content in Fortnite, plus how gameplay items could be integrated. Whether you enjoy Adventure Time or not, there's no denying that its entry has caused quite a splash in the Fortnite community.
When Will the Second Wave Release?
Adventure Time is finally entering the fun-tastic world of Fortnite tonight. Fans were anticipating this collab even before Rick & Morty was added, with many players believing that it might never happen. Unfortunately, the crossover won't include the Ice King, one of the most beloved characters from the entire cast.
HYPEX has now indicated that he expects a second wave of Adventure Time content to release equipped with an Ice King skin and even a new drum set. The release date for another collaboration is unknown, but it would likely be at least a month from now.
The Flame Princess would also be a strong choice if Epic Games decides to add more characters to its roster. Not only will the Flame Princess keep with an elemental theme, but she's a fan-favorite character as well. Regardless of what the future holds, it's evident that Adventure Time is the perfect crossover for Fortnite.
How Would A Second Adventure Time Crossover Affect the Esports Meta?
The esports scene is always shifting in Fortnite, as new weapons and mythic items are added to the loot pool. Jake has held numerous swords with unique powers, so implementing them as melee weapons could create a new competitive meta.
Characters like the Ice King and the Flame Princess also have special abilities, but they probably wouldn't be the focal point of a gameplay crossover. Jake can stretch his body, allowing him to grow in size on command.
A mythic item allowing players to mimic Jake's ability is the most powerful weapon that Epic Games would realistically add from the Adventure Time universe, and it could shake up the competitive scene dramatically if it's anything similar to the recent Godzilla collab.
How to Get Adventure Time Cosmetics in Fortnite
The Adventure Time cosmetic sets are planned to release at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight, April 11th. We created a guide to help you decide which skins to buy. You'll find a collection of the soon-to-release cosmetics on this page.