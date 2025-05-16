Where is AI Darth Vader in Fortnite? - Location, Questions, & More
The Star Wars season has been a big hit this May, with many Fortnite fans returning to try the new weapons and collect crossover skins from the battle pass. That's not where the fun stops, though, as a new patch was released today to add even more content to Fortnite.
The introduction of Darth Vader has been a special experience, but now Epic Games is taking the iconic character to the next level. The May 16th update added an AI Darth Vader chatbot to the Chapter 6 Island, so here's what you should know about Fortnite's latest NPC.
What is AI Darth Vader?
The May 16th update wasn't a huge patch, but it did add a few small things. Outside of weaponry and balancing changes, an AI-equipped Darth Vader is now present on the Island, responding to players with unique comments.
You can recruit Darth Vader as a companion, then hold down the button that pops up to speak to him using your own voice. Not only will Darth Vader respond with fun tidbits related to Star Wars, but he also offers combat advice for Fortnite, according to Epic Games.
Where is AI Darth Vader?
If you'd like to ask Darth Vader questions or recruit him as a combat-companion, then Vader Samurai's Solitude is the place to go. Once you beat him in battle, Darth Vader will follow you around the Chapter 6 Island.
The Star Wars character may be a chatbot, but he's also a strong follower who'll aid you in combat. Due to the new AI system, it's possible that Darth Vader could eventually be removed due to bugs, so you should hop into Fortnite now if you want to speak with him.
What Should You Ask Darth Vader?
You can ask Darth Vader anything you'd like, but some topics are off-limits, including most forms of explicit content, like swearing or romantic questions. You can ask questions related to Star Wars or space for more expansive answers, though he's also a great guy to go to for tactical advice.
Players can ask the AI about the best strategies for endgame circles or which weapons offer advantages in specific circumstances, though answers may vary in length.
• Which lightsaber is the best for close-combat encounters?
• Do you have any strategies for the final few circles?
• Which Star Wars blaster is best for long-range combat in Fortnite?
• Who is your favorite Star Wars character?
How Might AI Darth Vader Switch Up Competitive Play/Esports?
The biggest way that Darth Vader could change ranked play is by offering advice to less experienced players. Those who don't use the internet for help will find Vader's strategies useful, possibly turning the player into a more effective combatant.
As time moves forward and artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in video games, Epic could introduce new AI companions to offer gameplay advice to fans. Though Darth Vader himself won't affect the competitive scene too much, his Fortnite tips and tricks could instantly change the course of a match.
Why is AI Darth Vader Controversial?
Some have noted the implementation of AI in video games as a negative thing. In reality, a chatbot in a game played by people of varying ages could cause problems. Though a fix was quickly introduced after the incident, streamer LoserFruit cursed at the chatbot, causing Darth Vader to respond with a vulgarity, as you can see in this clip posted by HYPEX.
Following the backlash, HYPEX confirmed that Epic Games officially stated, "We pushed a hotfix immediately and this shouldn’t happen again."
Common swear words spoken by AI NPCs may upset parents of children who play Fortnite. Luckily, it appears that Darth Vader is refusing to engage in bad behavior for now, but the implementation of AI in Fortnite will surely raise concerns in the coming weeks.
Ninja Questions Darth Vader
Famous content creators have been taking turns asking Darth Vader questions to test how far the AI's knowledge extends. Popular streamer Ninja asked the chatbot companion about the popularity of the "low taper fade meme."
Darth Vader then responded with, "Ninja, your fascination with fleeting trends is curious. Does it provide a tactical advantage I am unaware of?"
Nick Eh 30 also had a strong reaction to seeing the Darth Vader chatbot for the first time. Even if he doesn't play a role in tournaments directly, the biggest Fortnite pros are also major streamers so players like Nick, Clix, and Ninja are sure to get plenty of content out of interacting with Darth Vader in-game.
The fact that Darth Vader will respond to questions about external trends is a marvel by itself, so players will surely continue to test his knowledge on topics outside of Fortnite as we get further into the Star Wars season.