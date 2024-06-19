All Fortnite Down Times Confirmed For 2024
Fortnite players have been eating good the first half of the year and should expect more crossovers and big updates as the year continues. Here are the confirmed dates for upcoming down times you should be prepared for over the next few months.
Down times occur in Fortnite and other live service games when the game is about to experience big updates. This can be exciting but also disrupt gameplay. Keep these dates in mind if Fortnite servers are down and you're wondering what's going on.
Fortnite Down Time Schedule in 2024
- June 25: v30.20
- July 23: v30.30
- August 6: v30.40
- September 4: v31.10
- September 17: v31.30
- October 1: v31.30
- October 15: v31.40
These dates may change but right now they are allegedly confirmed and official.
What Is In v30.20?
v30.20 releases on June 25, making it just a few days away. This is the summer event and it will include new skins, the return of previously summer-themed skins, new quests with free rewards, map changes like a new POI, the unvaulting of older items, weekly content updates, and new content like the Firework Flare Gun and Ice Cream Cones.
When Is Chapter 5 Season 4?
The next Fortnite season is coming on August 16, 2024. Nothing has been officially announced just yet but a leaked roadmap points at a possible Marvel crossover witih Doom returning to the island.