All Fortnite Down Times Confirmed For 2024

CONFIRMED DOWNTIMES FOR THE NEXT MONTHS ‼️



- v30.20: June 25

- v30.30: July 23

- v30.40: August 6

- SEASON 4: August 16

- v31.10: September 4

- v31.20: September 17

- v31.30: October 1

- v31.40: October 15



NOTE: These dates are 100% accurate, but remember that they could always… pic.twitter.com/ukpXkcFBCD