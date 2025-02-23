How to Open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 - All Heist Locations & More
Vaults are the newest addition to Fortnite in Season 2. There are lots of goodies locked away inside of them, but getting to the gold at the end of the rainbow is often more challenging than you'd expect. While it's not too difficult to open a vault, there are lots of reasons why a heist might fail.
We're going to walk you through everything you need to know about vaults and where to find them so that you can use every tool in Season 2's arsenal to leave your competition in the dust.
How Are Vaults Affecting Competitive Fortnite?
Season 2 is themed around crime, so vault heists were a perfect addition. Vaults are located all around the Chapter 6 Island and are fairly easy to open once you know how, so players are opting to drop at locations that contain a treasure trove.
Crime City and Lonewolf Lair are especially popular at the moment, due to their recent introduction and shiny vaults. Every vault contains a plethora of chests to loot and currency to spend at the Black Market, so it's not a surprise that the new mechanic is shifting the way fans play. For the best chance to achieve a Victory Royale in casual or competitive Fortnite, looting a vault is an essential key.
What Are Vaults?
Vaults are a new concept in Chapter 6: Season 2. Unfortunately, finding a vault won't let you access it. You have to blow its door open with thermite to get inside. Once the door is down for the count, you can loot to your heart's desire.
Vaults usually have a few rare chests to loot, along with even more regular chests. Powerful weapons and useful healing items are both contained inside. That's not all though, as vaults hold special currencies like gold bars and Dill Bits.
How to Open Vaults
To open a vault, you'll need to place thermite around the door by interacting with text prompts. The thermite will then work on damaging the vault, though you can also shoot glowing markers on the door with a Plasma Burst Laser to crack it faster. The latest laser weapon can be found as regular loot all over the Island, including inside of chests.
AI guards will appear to stop your heist upon placing the thermite, so defeat them from a distance with a powerful gun. NPC enemies aren't much of a threat, but an entire player squad does pose a risk to your operation.
The biggest danger you'll face while opening a vault is other players. Vaults appear on the main map, so be vigilant while opening the door and looting its contents. Setting up a Pulse Scanner near the vault to detect enemy combatants is a recipe for success.
How to Get Thermite
The most important tool you'll need to crack open a vault is thermite, a dynamite-like item. Thermite isn't too hard to acquire, as you can find it around the map as floor loot and inside chests. Go-Bags also contain thermite, so major POIs like Crime City are the perfect place to search for the explosive item.
Where to Find Each Vault
Each vault is located in the heart of a named location, including POIs such as Seaport City, Masked Meadows, Lonewolf Lair, and Crime City. The latter locations are highly popular at the moment, so expect a fight if you land at either. The exact location of each active vault will appear on your map.
How to Open Vehicle Vaults
Fortnite's train, along with armored transport trucks, both contain vaults you can open with thermite. To gain access to an armored transport truck and its vault, you'll need to follow a truck's marker when it appears on your screen. Then, defeat the guard and driver inside to summon a few waves of AI enemies. Use thermite to blow off the truck's backside, then loot the contents.
How to Open the Train's Vault
The train offers a similar challenge. Once you obtain some thermite, use a car to reach the train's location. Jump aboard the train and take out the exterior turrets, then you can place thermite on the third car's vault entrance to commence your heist.
Transport trucks and trains are always moving, so you should stick to opening the vaults at major POIs for the best chance to collect dazzling equipment. However, it doesn't hurt to loot the train or a truck if you get the opportunity.
