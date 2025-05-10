All X-Wing and TIE Fighter Spawns in Fortnite, Top Flying Tips
- Learn every X-Wing and TIE Fighter spawn location in Fortnite: Galactic Battle
- Use our top tips to dominate aerial battles with these iconic Star Wars airships
Fortnite’s latest season: Galactic Battle has brought tons of Star Wars characters, POIs, weapons, and abilities to the game. One of the most impactful elements of the season have been the flying vehicles that have been added to the map that allow players to traverse the island and battle in brand new ways.
Two iconic Star Wars vehicles, the X-Wing and TIE Fighter, can be found at numerous locations across the map and can provide tons of utility to your squad. Below, we will be breaking down every spawn location for the X-Wings and TIE Fighters on the map and how to effectively utilize these flying vehicles in combat this season.
How to Ride an X-Wing in Fortnite
The X-Wing is one of the most iconic Rebel ships in all of Star Wars. Once you enter the X-Wing, the on board reticle will appear allowing you to steer the ship based off of where you aim. Control the ship’s speed with your movement keys/thumbstick.
Pressing the fire button will shoot the built-in blasters. These blaster shots deal splash damage upon impact and can be incredibly useful in aerial combat. In a recent hotfix, blaster damage was reduced from 30-25 per hit which is still enough to quickly down an enemy squad. In addition to the pilot, three players can ride on top of the X-Wing making this the perfect vehicle for squad travel and combat.
You can pick up in-game quests from NPC that will reward you for achieving certain milestones with the X-Wing. For instance, Poe Dameron offers a quest requiring you to destroy structures with the X-Wing in exchange for XP and a Blaster Weapon.
How to Ride a TIE Fighter in Fortnite
TIE Fighters have one of the most iconic sounds and features in all of Star Wars. When entering a TIE Fighter, the controls are the same as the X-Wing. Control the ship’s speed with your movement keys/thumbstick, and use your right stick/mouse to steer in the direction you wish to go.
The TIE Fighters also have a built-in blaster that allows you to take combat to the skies. Blaster damage for TIE Fighters was also reduced from 30-25 per hit, which is still enough to quickly down an enemy squad with ease. One passenger can sit on top of the aircraft in addition to the pilot making this the perfect vehicle for duos combat.
Every X-Wing Spawn Location in Fortnite
X-Wing ships can spawn in two different POIs on the map:
- Resistance Base
- Outpost Enclave
Three X-Wings can spawn at the Resistance Base and two can spawn at Outpost Enclave. In the image above from Fortnite.gg, you can see the precise spawn location for each X-Wing ship. In Quads play, these two POIs become much more valuable with the opportunity to secure one of these powerful ships.
Every TIE Fighter Spawn Location in Fortnite
TIE Fighters can spawn in five different locations across the island:
- First Order Base
- Vader Samurai’s Solitude
- Outlaw Oasis
- Road north of Canyon Crossing
- Road in between Outlaw Oasis and Crime City
Two TIE Fighters can be found at Vader Samurai’s Solitude and three can be found in the First Order Base. In the image above from Fortnite.gg, you can see the precise spawn locations for each TIE Fighter ship.
Top Tips to be Successful in Aerial Battle in Fortnite
1. Know How X-Wings and TIE Fighters Respawn
Both X-Wings and TIE Fighters in the Galactic Battle Season will respawn once after being destroyed for the first time. If your ship reaches zero health your party will be ejected from the vehicle. After a short time, the vehicle will respawn in its original spawn point so your squad can use the ship once more.
2. Deal Huge Damage with X-Wings and TIE Fighters
If you are able to dial in your accuracy with the blasters, both the X-Wings and TIE Fighters can wipe a squad incredibly quickly. Each blaster shot deals 25 splash damage which can be useful when battling squads that are close to each other.
3. X-Wings and TIE Fighters are Very Mobile
One of the biggest advantages to using these airships is their speed and handling in the air. Your squad can quickly rotate from POI to POI in these ships and maneuver dynamically in aerial battle. Your movement keys/left thumbstick control the speed that your ship is travelling at so make sure to fully utilize your controls to dominate the skies.
4. X-Wings and TIE Fighters are Easily Shot Down
X-Wings and TIE Fighters can be shot down very easily this season by both players on the ground and other aircraft. This adds a significant skill gap to aerial combat and will reward those who have mastered mobility in these ships. If you are not careful, you can get easily caught off guard and your squad will be quickly wiped if you are recklessly piloting these airships.
5. Use of TIE Fighters and X-Wings in FNCS
In a recent rules announcement late last week, TIE Fighters and X-Wings have been banned from all in-game tournaments. Epic felt that they would have too much of an impact on high-level combat that we see in FNCS/in-game tournaments.
As the season progresses, stay tuned for additional competitive rules changes that will be made when new features are released.