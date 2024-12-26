Arcane Skins Could Return to Fortnite's Item Shop

NEW HOPE FOR ARCANE IN FORTNITE 🔥



After my tweet went somewhat viral, the Riot Games Co-Founder has commented on the situation once again:



"I will talk to the team about Arcane skins in Fortnite, not sure what we can do if anything, but I will look into it."



(via @Bamplbee2) pic.twitter.com/H6Xjnn4WWb