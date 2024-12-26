Arcane Skins Could Return to Fortnite's Item Shop
Fortnite skins are one of the fantastical battle royale's main appeals. Though they started out as fairly basic reskins of the default characters, outfits in Fortnite now include everything from Snoop Dogg to Godzilla. Beyond the walking bananas, you'll find a few skins that have never returned to the Item Shop or haven't received a new variant.
Arcane is a highly-popular character in the video game world. Everybody wants an Arcane Jinx or Vi costume, but it hasn't shown up in the Fortnite Shop in a long time. As a Riot Games co-founder has recently made a comment on the possible return, it's time to dive into when you might be able to snag Arcane skins once again since they haven't returned in 1,055 days.
Will Arcane Skins Return to the Item Shop?
The return of Arcane skins in Fortnite isn't imminent, but there is a real possibility that they could be released again for a limited time. Thanks to ShiinaBR and Bamplbee2 on X, we know that a co-founder of Riot Games has explained that the lack of Arcane in Fortnite isn't because of Epic Games.
Riot Games worked with Fortnite to produce a limited-time cosmetic set to match the release of Arcane's first season, and they never expected it to be purchasable in Fortnite after the set's initial appearance. However, that doesn't squash the hopes of all those who wish to purchase the blue-haired character.
Due to the insights of Bamplbee2, it's also been made aware to ShiinaBR that the Riot Games co-founder has stated that they'll speak with their studio's team to try to work out a return of Arcane cosmetics in the fun-filled third-person shooter. We don't yet know what could possibly be done, but a confirmation that they'll at least think about it is better than nothing.
Whether or not the items come back for another round in the Item Shop, it's clear that Arcane Jinx is an iconic outfit in Fortnite, as even ShiinaBR currently has it as their profile picture. Epic Games loves to bring back crossover skins whenever they have the chance, so if there is a possibility of Arcane returning, it'll probably happen at some point in the next few years.
