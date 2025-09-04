Beavis & Butt-Head Prices Leaked in Fortnite
There have already been over a dozen new collaborations in Fortnite in 2025, and while some were introduced as a seasonal theme, other crossovers only offered outfits in the Item Shop. If you're excited about the next cartoon clash, then you're in for a treat this September.
Beavis and Butt-Head is an incredibly popular cartoon, and following their crossover into the world of Call of Duty, the hilarious characters are coming to Fortnite now, too. The prices for Beavis and Butt-Head cosmetics have been leaked, so let's take a look at how much it'll cost to play as your favorite animated goofballs.
When Do Beavis and Butt-Head Release in Fortnite?
ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR have confirmed that Beavis and Butt-Head will be released on Friday, September 5th. If they enter the Item Shop at the usual time, then expect to be able to purchase the latest cosmetic set at 8 PM Eastern Time, which we've translated to other time zones below.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 4th at 5 PM
• East Coast (EDT): September 4th at 8 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 5th at 1 AM
• Central Europe (CET): September 5th at 2 AM
• Japan (JST): September 5th at 9 AM
Fortnite teased its Beavis and Butt-Head crossover event on X on September 3rd, confirming that the pair of characters will indeed be released into the third-person shooter soon.
All Prices for the Beavis and Butt-Head Crossover in Fortnite
Leakers like SpushFNBR and ShiinaBR have been posting to X non-stop about the upcoming crossover over the last week, and they've even confirmed prices for various Beavis and Butt-Head items. Alongside the two skins, there are cartoon-style emotes, back blings, and pickaxes to collect as well.
A bundle with every Beavis and Butt-Head cosmetic will cost 2800 V-Bucks, according to SpushFNBR. An entire list of items is below, including their names and possible prices, plus a locker walkthrough by ShiinaBR.
• Beavis Outfit - 1500 V-Bucks
• Butt-Head Outfit - 1500 V-Bucks
• Portable Laugh Track Back Bling - 300 V-Bucks
• Talking Trashfire Back Bling - 400 V-Bucks
• Flaming Newspaper Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
• Frog Baseball Bat Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
• Cornholio Walk Emote - 400 V-Bucks
• Death Rockers Emote - 500 V-Bucks
How Will Beavis and Butt-Head Affect Competitive Fortnite?
Though we don't expect new weapons to be released in the Beavis and Butt-Head collab, Fortnite could add a new POI to the Chapter 6 Island. Burger World would be a treat to explore in the battle royale, while an entirely new Reload map might make even more sense considering that a Squid Game island was added to Reload's roster back in June.
New locations, regardless of the game mode, are the most notable way that Beavis and Butt-Head could affect the meta. A Beavis and Butt-Head POI would certainly be a big attraction, so it'd likely become one of the most popular hot drop spots on the map in Chapter 6: Season 4.