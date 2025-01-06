Fortnite: How to Get the Behemoth SUV Body - Plus Get the Limited-Time Rubius Decal for FREE
Though the most popular cosmetics in Fortnite are skins and dances, other fun-filled items can also bring you endless hours of joy. Pickaxes and gliders offer players a way to customize in-game actions, making mundane tasks like flying and mining so much more enjoyable.
RELATED: A Splinter Cell Crossover May Come to Fortnite Soon - Release & Cosmetics
That's not all; Epic Games has also started adding vehicle skins to the Item Shop to supercharge your favorite car with a colorful paint job. The Rubius set just introduced a beautiful decal that you can apply to your vehicles. Whether you like Rocket Racing or Battle Royale, it's worth taking a look at the newest option for car customization in Fortnite.
How to Get the Behemoth SUV Body in Fortnite
If you liked the original Rubius bundle, then you're in for a motorized treat in the newest Item Shop. The Behemoth SUV has just been added as a vehicle body and it only costs 1,800 V-Bucks, which is a much lower price than other car cosmetics in Fortnite. You'll receive both the Behemoth body and the Rubius decal from the pack, but there are other items included in this set too.
RELATED: Long-Awaited Survey Skin Finally Headed to Fortnite
Though the Behemoth body is unique, the blue tones of the Rubius decal are what truly interest Fortnite fans. You'll only get the Rubius decal with this bundle while it's in the Item Shop until January 13th, so act quickly if you don't want to miss out on the extra item. In addition to the body, you'll also receive two pairs of Behemoth Tires and various decals featuring noteworthy symbols like a skull, lightning bolt, and a flame.
If cars don't interest you, then the Rubius outfit is in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, and you can also purchase the MadKat Smirk Axe guitar for 1,000 V-Bucks. Here's every item you'll receive upon buying the Behemoth SUV bundle in January.
Name
Item Type
Behemoth
Car Body
Rubius
Decal
Lightning
Decal
Flames
Decal
Stripes
Decal
Wings
Decal
Behemoth Dune Hunter
Decal
Behemoth Blackout
Decal
Behemoth Blackout
Tires
Behemoth Offroad
Tires
NEXT: Fortnite January Update Schedule - Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, & More