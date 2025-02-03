Ben 10 Co-Creator Responds to Calls for Fortnite Collab
Lots of TV shows have made their way into Fortnite, especially where anime is concerned. The wacky battle royale provides the perfect opportunity to implement animated characters since its art style meshes so well with shows like Rick and Morty.
Now, it looks like Fortnite may introduce a Ben 10 crossover, which could possibly include new skins, modes, or even equipment that allows you to shape-shift into an alien. We're going to lay out exactly what we know about this possible collaboration, plus when you should expect to be able to equip Ben 10 in your locker.
When is Ben 10 Releasing in Fortnite?
At the moment, there's no set release date for a Ben 10 crossover, so it'll likely be months before we hear anything official. However, Warner Bros has allowed collaborations with other properties, so it's logical to assume that we may receive a set of Ben 10 cosmetics at some point during Chapter 6.
Further adding to the excitement, SamLeakss has shared that a co-creator of the popular alien animation has indicated that they'd be open to a crossover with Fortnite: Battle Royale. Though this information doesn't guarantee a collab, Epic Games seems to create events and cosmetics for any popular franchise they can.
Ben 10 is one of the most well-known children's cartoons ever, and co-creator Duncan Rouleau even stated "Never Say Never" when responding to a curious question about the possibility of an action-packed Ben 10 crossover on social media, via SamLeakss. The likelihood of this collaboration happening grows by the day, since Epic Games continues to release crossovers left and right.
If Ben 10 comes to Fortnite, then it's even possible that he could have a place in the battle pass, like Baymax in Chapter 6: Season 1. Hopefully Epic Games won't make us wait too long to play as the alien shape-shifter, but at this point it's only a dream.
