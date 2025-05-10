The Best Force Powers in Fortnite - Locations & More
With Star Wars in Fortnite, Epic Games didn't exclude any of the franchise's core ideas. You can wield lightsabers and become Chewbacca Team Leader, so there's plenty to do on the Island this May. Chapter 6 had previously offered passive abilities in the form of boons, but this season added powers that are even stronger.
There are quite a few force powers floating around the map, and it's easier to control the force in Fortnite than you might expect. Here's a ranking of every type of force, along with how to get them.
How Are the Force Powers Shaking Up Competitive Fortnite?
Fortnite is incredibly competitive, especially in the Star Wars season. Ranked play is fiercer than ever, so you may need a new ability to break into the competition. Lightsabers are continuing the melee meta, but these colorful weapons come equipped with a twist.
Lightsabers you receive by training with Star Wars characters each have a unique power. While some abilities allow you to throw things, others emit elemental damage. The strongest lightsaber abilities are those that have direct offensive capabilities, like Force Lightning. However, pro players will likely find creative ways to use every force power during the Star Wars season.
The melee meta is stronger than ever in the competitive scene, so Fortnite pros are sticking to lightsabers or opting for long-range weapons that can act as counters for close-combat situations.
1. Force Lightning
At first place, Force Lightning allows you to shoot a spark at enemies and objects. The lightning deals massive damage, and you can follow it up with a lightsaber slash to finish off an enemy in a flash.
Force Lightning is acquired by collecting the red lightsaber through training with Emperor Palpatine. After the second circle in a match, the Emperor will be summoned to a random spot on the Island.
If you need a melee weapon that has ranged capabilities, then Emperor Palpatine's lightsaber is easily the best. The Force Lightning ability is perfect for any combatant, especially competitive Fortnite players.
2. Force Pull
If you want to control gravity itself by using the force to pull in your enemies, then you'll need to get your hands on the Force Pull power. You can lay traps for enemies, then pull them in to hit them with a surprise attack.
You can find Mace Windu all over the Star Wars Island, then train with him to unlock access to a purple lightsaber. The lightsaber is already powerful as a melee weapon, so Force Pull is the cherry on top.
Force Pull is great for strategic players who enjoy laying traps to surprise enemies, and it also works well with explosives since you can pull enemies into a target location. You can also pull enemies into your range to hit them with your lightsaber.
3. Force Push
Force Push is great if you can target the enemy at a prime location, like the top of a tower. This power pushes enemies back, which is perfect for causing massive fall damage.
You get Force Push along with a lightsaber when you train with Rey, who can be found all across the Island. Training only takes a few seconds, so always speak with Rey if you want a powerful lightsaber.
For competitive players, Force Push will be a counter to builders since you can knock them off their creations. If you like finding unique ways to deal damage, then maybe a blue lightsaber is for you.
4. Force Throw
Sith Lord Darth Maul has just entered Epic's battle royale, so it's the perfect time to wield his power. Force Throw allows you to launch objects at players and builds, causing significant damage to both.
Training with Sith Lord Darth Maul anywhere on the Island will reward you with a red lightsaber capable of performing Force Throw.
For esports athletes and ranked players, Force Throw is essential for countering builders. Force Throw can destroy the enemy's protection with the fling of a boulder, making it one of the most useful powers in Fortnite.
5. Force Saber Throw
As you might expect from the name, Force Saber Throw allows you to launch your melee weapon at the enemy, dealing a chunk of damage. It may shock your foes when they get a lightsaber to the back, causing a distraction.
To learn the Force Saber Throw ability, you'll need to kill Darth Vader Samurai at Vader Samurai's Solitude, granting you a red lightsaber with Force Saber Throw built in.
Overall, Force Saber Throw is the weakest ability. It isn't bad, especially for players with precise aim, but there are simply more interesting powers available during the Star Wars season.