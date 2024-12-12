Fortnite: The Best Gadgets in Ballistic Mode
Fortnite is an innovative game with tons of equipment to try across its many modes. The newest way to play the beloved shooter is called Ballistic, which features tactical gameplay from a first-person perspective. It's the first time Epic Games has brought a first-person perspective into their popular game, so it's interesting to experience a new side of the battle royale.
One of the most prominent features exclusive to the Ballistic mode are gadgets - unique pieces of equipment that you can select at the beginning of a match. There are five gadgets to choose from in total, each offering a different advantage in first-person combat situations. These are the best gadgets in Ballistic and how they work.
1. Proximity Mine
Without a doubt, the proximity mine is the strongest gadget in ballistic mode right now. Deployed on the ground, any enemy that steps near it will face a powerful explosion that will rock their world. You can often defeat multiple enemies with a single proximity mine, but proper placement is key to maximizing its explosion-packed effects.
Though the proximity mine isn't the only way to blow up an enemy in Ballistic, other gadgets like the frag grenade offer a much more challenging experience. Since the proximity mine can be set down and forgotten about, it essentially earns you passive kills every once in a while. Whether you like to trap your enemies or play offensively, a proximity mine is the strongest gadget in the new first-person mode.
2. Frag Grenade
Like the proximity mine, the frag grenade is also a powerful way to defeat an enemy in a flash. You can throw the frag grenade to deal damage or try to force enemies out of their hiding spots. Paired with a team member's recon grenade, you can find out where enemies are and then throw a grenade at their location.
While you're trying to deploy the Rift Point Device, you'll need lots of offensive equipment to defeat all of your opponents. The frag grenade is also the most familiar gadget in Ballistic's arsenal, so most players will find it easy to use compared to something new, like the bubble shield or impulse grenade. If you don't know which fun-filled gadget to try first, a frag grenade is as beginner-friendly as weapons come in a tactical shooter.
3. Bubble Shield
The bubble shield has the potential to be an incredibly powerful tool in Fortnite's zany world, but only if you know how to use it with the efficiency of a pro FPS player. You can throw the bubble shield down to protect allies within it from gunfire and even explosions. However, you'll need to pair this defensive technology with a strong gun like the Reaper Sniper Rifle to effectively win the match.
The bubble shield will be useful to you whether you are attacking or defending. The best place to set this shield down is across from a doorway so that you can defeat unsuspecting enemies while exiting a building or once they round a corner. Since there's not a lot of variety to Ballistic's map, you'll quickly identify the best places to deploy a bubble shield after a few matches of using the fun-filled gadget. In terms of dazzling visual effects, the bubble shield is the best gadget in the tactical game mode.
4. Recon Grenade
A fantastic option if you like stealth and traps, the recon grenade will allow you to see nearby enemies around the area where it is thrown. You can even detect enemies that are behind walls, which gives you a massive advantage over the enemy. If you're using a sniper rifle or planning a sneak attack, then the recon grenade should be an important part of your action-packed loadout.
Although the recon grenade isn't the best offensive gadget in Ballistic, it is one of the most useful items for less-experienced players since you'll have the drop on the enemy team. Don't forget that enemies also have access to recon grenades, so be aware that other combatants may be able to see you through walls.
5. Impulse Grenade
Though the impulse grenade has some creative uses, it's not very powerful compared to frag grenades or bubble shields. Chuck it on the ground to launch yourself or others in the vicinity into the air. You can travel faster by using the impulse grenade or reach heights that are typically hard to get to around the Ballistic map.
You can also knock enemies away from the objective area or use it to distract them. It's arguable that the impulse grenade is fun to use, but it isn't very strong since it doesn't deal high damage like most throwable weapons in Fortnite. If you're looking for a powerful throwable that you can buy from the Credits Shop, then the smoke grenade is a great choice that'll provide cover in a jam.